Aklema Hussain Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Resilience, Reinvention, and Human-Centred Hiring

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aklema Hussain, founder and CEO of Hireboss Inc., is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on overcoming adversity, building with purpose, and disrupting the hiring industry through human connection.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Hussain will explore how personal challenges—from postpartum struggles to unexpected layoffs—became the catalyst for building her business and living out her legacy. She breaks down the mindset required to push through doubt, helping viewers understand the power of persistence, clarity, and emotional conviction.“Human connection is at the center of everything I do”, said Hussain.Aklema’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/aklema-hussain

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.