Innovation Saskatchewan Invests $25,000 in Startup Summit 2025

CANADA, September 11 - Released on September 11, 2025

Innovation Saskatchewan is proud to support Saskatchewan's tech sector through a $25,000 investment in Startup Summit 2025, a founder-focused tech conference for early-stage startups hosted by Cultivator powered by Conexus (Cultivator).

Startup Summit 2025 offers an opportunity for tech founders to connect directly with mentors, investors and other founders and receive targeted support to address their unique needs. The one-day event will also include a summit mixer to connect the broader Prairie tech ecosystem looking to collaborate and strengthen Saskatchewan's startup community.

"Startups are essential to the province's growing tech sector and we are committed to supporting actions that make it easier for Saskatchewan companies to build, grow and market their technologies," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "Startup Summit 2025 helps founders navigate through their biggest challenges and continue their journey to success."

Startup Summit 2025 provides founders with exclusive access to a full day of interactive sessions and workshops designed to accelerate learning on crucial topics like building process to scale, hiring and compensation, team building and performance mentality. Fifty founders from across the province are attending the summit—far surpassing expectations—as they work to grow their businesses and contribute to a thriving Saskatchewan.

"Earlier this year, Cultivator announced our bold goal of cultivating 250 companies with more than $1 million in revenue by 2050," Cultivator Director Laura Mock said. "Startup Summit is important to achieving this by bringing national thought leaders to Saskatchewan for hands-on mentorship and workshops that accelerate founder growth right here in our province.

"As we work toward these targets, the support of Innovation Saskatchewan is invaluable - not only through their investment, but also through their ongoing mentorship, program support and advocacy for policies that make our province the best place for tech companies to grow and thrive."

Cultivator, headquartered in Regina, is Canada's first credit union-led tech incubator and helps founders refine their product and raise capital through access to programs like its AGTECH ACCELERATOR, an Innovation Saskatchewan-supported program that is providing agtech startups with access to programming, connections and mentorship and capital networks.

Since its launch in 2019, Cultivator has catalyzed the Regina tech ecosystem and been instrumental in growing up-and-coming Saskatchewan tech companies, including Precision AI, Offstreet and Ground Truth Ag.

Startup Summit 2025 takes place Sept. 11 at Cultivator Global Head Quarters in Regina.

