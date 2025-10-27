Saskatchewan Recognizes Health Care Providers

CANADA, October 27 - Released on October 27, 2025

Province Continues to Invest in Its Health care Workforce

The provincial government has designated October 26th to November 1st, 2025, as Health Care Provider Week in Saskatchewan.

"This week, we recognize the hard work and dedication of over 50,000 health care workers across our province," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "As we celebrate Health Care Provider Week, on behalf of government I want to express gratitude to health care workers in every corner of our province for supporting patients on their health care journey. Saskatchewan is stronger and healthier thanks to their steadfast commitment to caring for others."

Ongoing efforts are underway to grow and strengthen the provincial healthcare workforce to ensure Saskatchewan residents can access the care they need.

Since 2022, our government has committed more than $460 million for initiatives to recruit, incentivize, train and retain health care workers as part of its Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan.

"These investments are making a real difference, enhancing care today while building a stronger, more sustainable health system for the future," Cockrill said.

This fall marked the third anniversary of the province's HHR Action Plan. This ambitious plan has advanced critical areas of the provincial health system through targeted initiatives that have attracted top specialists, family physicians, registered nurses and other in-demand health professions.

Since introducing this plan in September 2022, more than 340 physicians have established practice in the province. More than 2,400 nursing graduates from in- and out-of-province were hired between April 2023 and September 2025. The HHR Action Plan has also accelerated nursing training, assessment and licensing to make it easier for international health professionals to start their new careers here. As a result of these efforts, more than 390 internationally educated nurses are working in Saskatchewan.

The province offers a Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive of up to $50,000 for nine priority health occupations across 70 communities that has attracted more than 480 health care professionals.

Providing more training opportunities is also a key priority of the HHR Action Plan to help build the future health care workforce. Since December 2022, Saskatchewan has invested in over 900 new health care training seats across 33 programs. This fall, the province launched a new Master of Physician Assistant (PA) Studies program at the University of Saskatchewan's College of Medicine as a bold step to train and recruit PAs at home.

Saskatchewan continues to actively recruit healthcare professionals from within the province, Canada and abroad by highlighting the benefits of practicing here - competitive compensation, generous incentives, team-based work and numerous opportunities for career growth, along with a lower cost of living and friendly, welcoming communities.

Details on health care opportunities, how to access them and more information on the province's HHR Action Plan are available at saskatchewan.ca/HHR.

