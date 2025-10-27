Saskatchewan Recognizes World Occupational Therapy Day

CANADA, October 27 - Released on October 27, 2025

Saskatchewan is joining the rest of Canada and the global community in celebrating World Occupational Therapy Day, on Monday, October 27, 2025. Landmarks across the country and the world will be lit blue, including places in Saskatchewan such as the City Hall and Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon and Moose Jaw City Hall Clock, to raise awareness of the profession and highlight the contributions of Occupational Therapists to improving health and wellbeing.

"Occupational Therapy makes everyday life possible for people dealing with physical, mental or developmental challenges," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "World Occupational Therapy Day helps shine a light on a profession that often works behind the scenes but plays a crucial role in helping people regain independence, adapt to challenges and lead productive lives."

The theme for this year is "Occupational Therapy in Action," emphasizing the active role Occupational Therapists play in engaging individuals in necessary and meaningful activities.

Occupational Therapy is a health care profession that supports people of all ages who are experiencing limitations due to injury, illness, disability, aging, developmental issues or mental health conditions. Occupational Therapists work with patients to develop practical strategies to help them maintain, regain or improve their function and ability to engage in daily activities ranging from self-care to work, education, leisure and social participation.

"Saskatchewan Occupational Therapists are incredibly proud of their profession, as an important part of health care teams in acute care, rehabilitation, outpatient care, and community settings across the province," Therapy Educator for Occupational Therapy, Erin Soltys said. "We work with patients and their caregivers to look at their daily tasks from a holistic perspective, finding innovative and personalized solutions to help them gain and sustain independence and improve quality of life."

Occupational Therapy is one of the priority professions identified in Saskatchewan's Health Human Resources Action Plan to grow and strengthen the health care workforce. The Action Plan includes targeted investments in initiatives to recruit, train, incentivize, and retain more health care professionals across the province.

As part of these efforts, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested $17.8 million since 2024-25 to support the capital and development costs for the new Occupational Therapy and Speech Language Pathology programs at the University of Saskatchewan's College of Medicine. This combined funding for both programs support a team-based approach to program delivery, with shared resources between programs.

"The launch of new Occupational Therapy program next year will give Saskatchewan students the opportunity to train here in the province for this in demand profession," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "We know that giving students the opportunity to study closer to home makes it more likely they will stay and build their careers in Saskatchewan."

The master's-level program is set to launch in fall 2026 with an inaugural cohort of 40 students. Applications will be accepted until December 15, 2025. For more information about the program and the admissions process, visit the School of Rehabilitation Science page.

In Saskatchewan, Occupational Therapists work in various settings, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation, community and mental health centers, schools and home care programs, as well as private industry and workplaces.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority employs Occupational Therapists across various hospital and clinical settings as part of multidisciplinary health care teams committed to delivering high-quality patient care. Job opportunities are available in communities across the province and can be found at www.healthcareersinsask.ca.

