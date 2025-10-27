Province Proclaims 10th Annual Access to Justice Week

CANADA, October 27 - Released on October 27, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed October 27 - 31, 2025, as Access to Justice Week in Saskatchewan.

"We are excited to join legal professionals across the province for the tenth annual Access to Justice Week," Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "Our government remains committed to improving access to justice as we work closely with our partners to promote inclusion, equity and collaboration in creating a justice system that works for everyone."

The theme of this year's Access to Justice Week is Ten Years Forward: Expanding Justice, Embracing Inclusion. This milestone year marks a decade of progress in making legal services more inclusive, accessible and responsive to community needs.

In 2025, expanding access to justice services for Saskatchewan residents and families and supporting a more efficient court system is a key priority for the Government of Saskatchewan. Initiatives include:

Amendments to The Legal Profession Act, 1990 coming into force, which will allow the Law Society of Saskatchewan to develop requirements for limited licensees. This change allows non-lawyer legal professionals who meet the criteria under the Act to provide legal services in a variety of areas.



Investing $3.38 million in the Court Modernization Project to ensure courts are safe and accessible, with ongoing enhancements to modernize courtroom technology and infrastructure. This work includes expanding virtual court capabilities, and the continued implementation of the Judicial Scheduling, Tracking and Amalgamated Reporting system, which will enable documents to be submitted electronically and eliminate the need to fax and deliver documents in person.



Investing approximately $665,000 to support the expansion of traffic safety courts, and $447,000 to the development of municipal bylaw court hubs to streamline and improve municipal bylaw enforcement.



Supporting services for Saskatchewan families, including the Family Law Mandatory Early Dispute Resolution Program to provide dispute resolution services outside the court system, and encouraging the use of the Child Support Service, which helps parents get the amount of child support calculated or updated quickly and at no cost, without having to go to family court.

For more information about Access to Justice Week, including a list of events taking place across the province, visit: Saskatchewan Access to Justice Week (lawsociety.sk.ca).

