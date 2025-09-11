Crop Report for the Period September 2 to September 8, 2025

CANADA, September 11 - Released on September 11, 2025

Producers were able to make significant harvest progress over the past week, although some areas experienced rain delays. Currently, 41 per cent of this year's crop is in the bin, up from 23 per cent reported last week. This is behind the five-year average of 58 per cent and the 10-year average of 49 per cent. Although the mostly dry weather has allowed harvest to progress, combine and equipment fires are a significant risk. Producers are also monitoring stored grain closely as there are concerns for bin heating given the high temperatures that occurred at the time of combining.

The southwest region remains the furthest advanced in harvest progress with 55 per cent complete. The southeast region is at the half-way point, with 50 per cent of harvest complete. The northwest region currently has 41 per cent harvested, the east-central region has 31 per cent harvested and the west-central and northeast regions are both at 27 per cent harvested.

Harvest is nearly complete across the province for winter cereals and field peas while lentils are 84 per cent complete. Triticale is 64 per cent harvested, barley is 54 per cent, durum is 49 per cent, spring wheat is 35 per cent, oats are 35 per cent and canary seed is 11 per cent harvested. Chickpeas are estimated to be 24 per cent harvested. For oilseed crops, mustard is the furthest advanced at 27 per cent, followed by canola at 12 per cent and flax at three per cent harvested.

The range in growing conditions across the province has caused varying yield estimates for all crop types. Regionally, producers also indicate large variations in yield from field to field due to the scattered rainfall amounts received throughout the growing season. The current estimated averages of crop yields are 50 bushels per acre for hard red spring wheat, 38 bushels for durum, 93 bushels for oats, 71 bushels for barley, 39 bushels for canola, 42 bushels for field peas and 1,784 pounds per acre for lentils. Throughout many regions of the province, crop yields have been negatively impacted by the dry conditions experienced in many regions.

Much of the province received limited or no rainfall this past week. However, the Foam Lake area reported 30 mm of precipitation followed by the Lipton and Langenburg areas that reported 26 mm and 20 mm respectively. The Raymore and Porcupine Plain areas each recorded 18 mm.

Topsoil moisture conditions continue to decline due to the dry weather conditions. Currently, cropland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 58 per cent adequate, 33 per cent short and seven per cent very short. Hayland is rated as two per cent surplus, 48 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 14 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is rated as three per cent surplus, 45 per cent adequate, 34 per cent short and 18 per cent very short. There is a significant need for large amounts of precipitation in many areas to help with replenishing topsoil and subsoil moisture levels along with improving pasture conditions.

Crop damage over the past week was mainly due to frost, wind and dry conditions. Grasshoppers are being reported at higher numbers in some areas with overall minor to moderate crop damage estimated.

Producers are busy combining, swathing and desiccating later seeded crops, along with baling straw, hauling bales and hauling grain. Some producers are beginning their fall field work which includes harrowing and post-harvest spraying for weed control.

As harvest is a very busy time for producers, they are reminded to take safety measures in all the work they do. This includes having fire mitigation resources on hand and taking precautions when working around powerlines. The public is reminded to take extra caution, time and space when encountering machinery on the roads.

