Saskatchewan Wildfire Update September 11

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 11, there are 32 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, five are categorized as contained, two are not contained, 23 are ongoing assessments and two are listed as protecting values.

The TRAIL Fire, west of Beauval, and the MUSKEG Fire, north of La Plonge Reserve and Beauval, are currently categorized as not contained.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is not involved with any evacuations at this time.

The latest wildfire information and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.

