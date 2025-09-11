FLEOA Mourns the Assassination of Charlie Kirk, Applauds Law Enforcement’s Swift Action Against Political Violence

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Charlie Kirk, who was tragically killed on Wednesday during a political event in Utah. His death marks a grim reminder of the increasing wave of violence confronting our nation, a wave that threatens public safety and the core of free speech.In response to this senseless act, FLEOA acknowledges and praises the rapid, coordinated work of our federal agencies and local law enforcement in Utah who immediately responded, questioned persons of interest, and preserved crucial evidence. These efforts show the law enforcement community’s commitment to upholding justice even amid the darkest moments.Violence such as this is not isolated. Too frequently, political gatherings become sites of danger for those exercising their constitutional rights. FLEOA underscores that any form of political violence targeted at speakers, audiences, or public figures is an attack on the foundation of American free discourse and civil society.“The murder of Charlie Kirk is a heartbreaking reminder of the violence tearing at the fabric of our nation,” said FLEOA National President Mat Silverman. “Our federal agents and local law enforcement officers responded swiftly and with professionalism, showing once again their dedication to protecting every American. We stand with them in their pursuit of justice and in their tireless work to keep our communities safe.”Recent tragedies across the nation reveal the challenges facing public safety. From school shootings that devastate families and communities, to the shocking killing of a state lawmaker in Minneapolis, to the deadly train stabbing in Charlotte, Americans are reminded that violence does not respect politics or geography. These events point to the critical need for preparedness and support for the men and women of law enforcement who respond to crises every day.Our law enforcement officers stand firm in protecting all citizens, safeguarding the rights of protesters, and pursuing perpetrators of violence, no matter their ideology or status. FLEOA calls upon lawmakers to support law enforcement with appropriate resources and legal clarity to deter future violence and to ensure that abhorrent acts are met with accountability.Charlie Kirk’s death is a tragedy. The swift action by law enforcement in Utah, the cooperation of federal and local authorities, and the resolve shown across agencies offer a moment of hope. FLEOA reaffirms its commitment to ensuring Americans of all political persuasions can speak, assemble, worship, and live without fear of violence.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.