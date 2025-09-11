Submit Release
Kiana Danial to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiana Danial, bestselling author and wealth strategist, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on achieving financial freedom, balancing life’s energies, and building lasting wealth through her Triple Compounding system.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In her episode, Danial will explore how to create lasting wealth and a multi-generational legacy. She breaks down how integrating masculine and feminine energy, alongside strategic financial decisions, can unlock financial freedom and personal fulfillment. Viewers will walk away with practical tools to automate wealth growth and align with their vision.

“How to catch, congratulate, and convert negative energy into positive momentum using the 3Cs framework,” said Danial.

Kiana’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/kiana-danial.

