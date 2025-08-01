Soperton Sleep by Sealy® Now Available at Farmers Home Furniture

I’m proud to partner with Farmers Home Furniture—a trusted hometown store with decades of heritage—to introduce Soperton Sleep by Sealy®.” — Tim Riezinger, Director of Sales at Sherwood Bedding

DUBLIN, GA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmers Home Furniture is making better sleep more accessible with the launch of Soperton Sleep by Sealy®—a new, exclusive mattress collection developed in partnership with Sealy®, the #1 selling mattress brand in the United States. Rolling out August 1st, the collection will be available in all store locations across the Southeast, offering trusted comfort and value to Farmers customers both in-store and online.

Sealy® has spent over 140 years perfecting the science of sleep. This exclusive lineup—crafted in state-of-the-art facilities in Florida and Texas—offers a range of mattress options that combine ergonomic support, long-lasting durability, and modern materials designed to meet the needs of today’s families.

“I’m proud to partner with Farmers Home Furniture—a trusted hometown store with decades of heritage—to introduce Soperton Sleep by Sealy®,” said Tim Riezinger, Director of Sales at Sherwood Bedding, a Tempur/Sealy company. “This line is the culmination of years of merchandising expertise from both teams, crafting the perfect combination of mattresses for Farmers’ customers. Backed by our world-class product knowledge training and Farmers’ outstanding sales team, we’re dedicated to delivering the best products for the best night’s sleep.”

As part of Tempur/Sealy International—the world’s largest mattress manufacturer headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky—Sealy® continues to lead the category in quality and innovation. Each mattress in the Soperton Sleep collection reflects the brand’s longstanding reputation for delivering consistent support, advanced materials, and unbeatable value.

With the introduction of Soperton Sleep by Sealy®, Farmers Home Furniture is once again expanding its lineup of name-brand offerings to meet customer demand for quality sleep solutions at affordable prices. As an employee-owned company with a strong regional presence, Farmers is known for flexible financing, in-house credit options, and a commitment to customer-first service.

This rollout reinforces Farmers Home Furniture’s ongoing focus on in-store experience and community connection—while expanding access to trusted brands across its 260+ locations throughout the Southeast. Whether shopping online or in person, customers can now find even more ways to rest easy with comfort built for everyday living.

The Soperton Sleep by Sealy® collection is now available at all Farmers Home Furniture store locations and online at www.farmershomefurniture.com.

About Farmers Home Furniture

Founded in 1949 in Soperton, Georgia, Farmers Home Furniture has grown into one of the largest privately owned furniture retailers in the country. Headquartered in Dublin, Georgia, the company is committed to providing customers with quality home furnishings, flexible payment plans, and hometown service. Farmers Home Furniture remains focused on offering affordable solutions for every room in the home.

