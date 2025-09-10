Governor Abbott Statement On The Passing Of Charlie Kirk

TEXAS, September 10 - September 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the assassination and passing of Charlie Kirk. “Cecilia and I are heartbroken by the assassination and passing of Charlie Kirk,” said Governor Abbott. “Charlie’s voice was a beacon for millions of young Americans searching for truth, courage, and conviction. This senseless act of violence has no place in America. Our prayers are with Charlie’s family and his loved ones, especially the two young children he leaves behind. Texas stands with them in mourning and in honoring Charlie's enduring legacy.”

