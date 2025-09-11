Oversight Committee Releases Report Exposing Biden’s Green New Deal Scam Benefitting Democratic Allies

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) released a majority staff report titled, “The Green New Scam: The Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund,” exposing how the Biden Administration created a scheme to funnel tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to left-leaning nonprofits run by Democratic allies. The report includes information, documents, and communications obtained by the Committee showing how the Biden Administration weaponized the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) to ensure awards went to Democratic allies, leaving taxpayer funds vulnerable to waste, fraud and abuse.

“Today’s report from the House Oversight Committee exposes the Biden Administration’s sweeping green energy scheme, designed to funnel tens of billions in taxpayer dollars to enrich Democratic allies and fund partisan, politically motivated projects. It’s clear the Biden Administration turned the Environmental Protection Agency into a vehicle for rewarding political allies, all while risking the stability of our energy infrastructure and burdening American families with higher utility costs. Americans deserve better than this green energy scam disguised as environmental justice, and Oversight Republicans will continue to hold the Biden Administration accountable to ensure the EPA operates as intended and that taxpayer dollars are spent transparently, responsibly, and in the best interest of the American people. We applaud EPA Administrator Zeldin’s action to shut down this Green New Deal scam and protect taxpayer dollars from waste, fraud, and abuse,” said House Committee on Oversight and Government Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

President Trump’s EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin led an internal review and unearthed significant deficiencies in the GGRF award process. On March 11, 2025, Administrator Zeldin terminated these grant agreements due to concerns over widespread waste, fraud, and abuse. The EPA’s acting Inspector General is investigating potential financial mismanagement, conflicts of interest, and oversight failures within the GGRF. The EPA has formally referred the GGRF to the U.S. Department of Justice for potential financial mismanagement, conflicts of interest, and fraud.

Below are key findings from the Committee report:

In 2023, the Biden Administration earmarked $27 billion for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund to advance Democrats’ radical “environmental justice” agenda. The EPA awarded $20 billion from the GGRF to just eight nonprofits closely tied to Democratic allies.

These awards created a Green New Deal grift by increasing the nonprofits’ assets by as much as 2,000,000,000%.

The Biden Administration designed the process to ensure GGRF funds went to Democratic allies by prioritizing climate equity metrics over merit. The Biden EPA weighted “equity and environmental justice” as much as financial statements, and more than governance, compliance risk management, or consumer protection policies. One nonprofit receiving funds lacked even the basic capacity to comply with EPA’s reporting requirements.

Documents reveal outright waste, fraud, and abuse within the GGRF, including taxpayer-funded, exorbitant salaries with lavish travel benefits for C-suite executives. Funds were also slated for questionable projects such as housing for artists, a bar and communal kitchen, and emissions-free equipment for a brewery.

The Democrats’ scheme to redirect taxpayer dollars to their policy elites has created an artificial economy built around environmental justice—and it’s become big business for well-connected insiders.

Read the report here.