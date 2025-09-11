Higgins Announces Hearing on Biden’s Weaponized Environmental Enforcement Targeting Americans and Businesses

WASHINGTON—Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee Chairman Clay Higgins (R-La.) today announced a hearing titled, “From Protection to Persecution: EPA Enforcement Gone Rogue Under the Biden Administration.” At the hearing, members will examine the impact of the Biden Administration’s weaponized environmental enforcement to target businesses and citizens. It used aggressive consent decrees, raids, and requirements that exceeded federal law, often forcing small businesses into bankruptcy or closure and resulting in job losses and instability.

“The Biden-era EPA’s burdensome consent decrees and politically-motivated regulatory enforcement targeted small businesses and local communities, resulting in devastating financial consequences across the country. These ‘environmental justice’ directives went far beyond federal law and compelled American businesses to choose persecution of bankruptcy by fines or persecution by liberal DOJ lawyers. President Trump is taking bold steps to roll back the Biden Administration’s EPA overreach. It is now up to Congress to build on that momentum and put a permanent end to the agency’s weaponization against hardworking Americans,” said Subcommittee Chairman Higgins.

WHAT: Hearing on “From Protection to Persecution: EPA Enforcement Gone Rogue Under the Biden Administration”

DATE: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Kory Willis, Owner & Founder, PPEI Custom Tuning

Justin Savage, Partner, Sidley Austin LLP

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.

