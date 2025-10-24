Comer and Mace Investigate TeaOnHer App for Abuse and Exploitation of Women and Minors

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) are investigating the application “TeaOnHer” for containing personal information, images, and sexually explicit and abusive content about women and minors across the United States. In a letter to Newville Media Corporation Founder Xavier Lampkin, Chairman Comer and Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace request documents and communications relating to the processes, policies, and procedures related to the TeaOnHer application.

“Based on our review of TeaOnHer, it appears that [the] application 1) allows and encourages anonymous users to post images and personally-identifying information about women, including minors, without their consent, 2) permits users to make harassing, abusive, defamatory, and sexually explicit comments about these women and minors, and 3) fails to provide a mechanism for such victims to access [the] platform to remove their images posted without their consent,” wrote the lawmakers.

The TeaOnHer application was designed for male users to anonymously post harmful content about women and minors and prevent them from accessing and reporting such content. In addition, the application’s weak cybersecurity measures have resulted in the leaks of sensitive user data and personally identifying information.

“Understandably, this harmful content has prompted ‘so many women’ to complain to the Apple App Store, which TeaOnHer’s X account flaunted and dismissed as ‘false narratives.’ Given the concerning and seemingly illegal content found on TeaOnHer harassing, abusing, defaming, and sexualizing women and minors, it appears that your application may be in violation of federal and state law,” concluded the lawmakers.

Read the letter to Newville Media Corporation here.