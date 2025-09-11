Douglas Driver Services Office to Close for MAX Training

CORRECTION - Douglas Driver Services will be open Friday, Sept. 26. The closure runs from Monday, Sept. 22 at 12:30 p.m. through Thursday, Sept. 25.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a scheduled temporary closure of the Driver Services location in Douglas to train employees on the agency’s new MAX and oneWYO software systems.

The closure days and times are as follows:

· Closed: Monday, Sept. 22 at 12:30 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 25

“We were really conscientious of the potential impact these closures could have on the public,” said Misty Zimmerman, Driver Services program manager. “We tried to space the closures so folks can still conduct essential business, although some extra travel time may be necessary.”

Many WYDOT Driver Services offices close on specific days of the week so those employees can work in a more rural location nearby that day.

Closure information is also posted on the locations map on the Driver Services webpage at dot.state.wy.us/driverservices.

MAX is replacing WYDOT’s Revenue Information Sharing software, an outdated software many WYDOT programs, law enforcement agencies, and other government agencies use to look up driver information. The new software and its public facing component, oneWYO, will streamline Driver Services operations and allow the public to conduct more Driver Services business online. WYDOT employees have been working on the software upgrade with Kyndryl, an IT service management company, and AstreaX, who recently partnered to implement a similar system in Arizona. MAX is expected to go live in fall 2025.