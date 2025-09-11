Silicon Slopes Celebrates Launch of Ukrainian Chapter

New chapter strengthens Utah–Ukraine ties and integrates top Ukrainian talent into the state’s thriving tech ecosystem.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Slopes , the nonprofit organization powering Utah’s startup and tech community, today announced the official launch of its Ukrainian Chapter, led by Yaroslav Fisiuk, CEO of S-PRO USA . The chapter will create new opportunities for collaboration between Utah and Ukraine while supporting the integration of world-class Ukrainian entrepreneurs and companies into Utah’s fast-growing innovation hub.Dmytro Kushneruk, Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco, praised the initiative:“Ukraine has long been recognized for its world-class engineering talent and entrepreneurial spirit. The launch of a Silicon Slopes chapter is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of our people, and we believe it will open new avenues for cooperation and investment between Ukraine and Utah.”“Launching the Ukrainian chapter is about more than geography. It’s about creating opportunities for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and innovation across borders,” said Yaroslav Fisiuk, President of the Ukrainian Chapter. “Ukraine’s technology talent and entrepreneurial energy are unmatched, and by connecting with Utah’s thriving tech community, we can accelerate growth and resilience for both ecosystems.”The new Ukrainian chapter will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, startups, and technology leaders from Ukraine to Utah’s globally recognized innovation hub. This initiative reflects Silicon Slopes’ commitment to fostering collaboration, advancing technology, and supporting communities worldwide.Tiffany Vail, COO of Silicon Slopes, has been a longtime champion of the Ukrainian community. She traveled to Ukraine in 2023 as part of Utah’s state delegation and returned in 2024, helping Ukrainian companies establish roots in Utah.“We are thrilled to welcome the Ukrainian chapter to the Silicon Slopes family,” said Tiffany Vail, COO of Silicon Slopes. “This is a powerful opportunity to expand our global community and strengthen ties that drive innovation and impact.”Jonathan Freedman, President and CEO of World Trade Center Utah and Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Utah, added:“The launch of this chapter reflects the deep, enduring connection between Utah and Ukraine. I’ve seen the determination and ingenuity of Ukraine’s entrepreneurs, and this partnership will strengthen our ties and create opportunities that benefit both economies.”Clint Betts, CEO of Silicon Slopes, underscored the significance:“This is an incredible milestone for our community. Utah is the startup capital of the world, and welcoming Ukrainian entrepreneurs and companies into Silicon Slopes only strengthens that position. We’re excited about what this chapter means for Salt Lake City, for our state, and for the future of global innovation.”Ukrainian startups and service companies have already had a presence at the Silicon Slopes Summit, showcased through collective booths in both 2023 and 2025. These efforts were championed by Tiffany Vail, now COO of Silicon Slopes, and Owen Fuller, CEO of Marq, who worked together to spotlight Ukraine’s innovation on Utah’s biggest stage.About Silicon SlopesSilicon Slopes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization governed by Utah entrepreneurs and community leaders. It serves Utah companies and entrepreneurs by providing a voice, connections, events, resources, education, and community. Silicon Slopes exists to empower entrepreneurs to build and innovate.

