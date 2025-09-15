Blake Modersitzki To Be Inducted into Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame

Modersitzki is the first early-stage venture capital investor to receive this honor.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Slopes is proud to announce that Blake Modersitzki, Managing Partner at Pelion Venture Partners , has been inducted into the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame, recognizing his decades of leadership, investment, and mentorship in Utah’s technology ecosystem.Since its founding in 1999, the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame has honored visionary leaders and entrepreneurs whose work has shaped Utah’s innovation economy. With more than 60 inductees to date, Modersitzki is the first early-stage venture capital investor recognized with this honor.Modersitzki’s career in technology and venture capital spans more than three decades. He began at WordPerfect in 1989, one of Utah’s earliest software powerhouses, before leading Novell’s $300 million corporate venture fund under then-CEO Eric Schmidt. Since 1996, he has been a driving force in venture capital, backing and mentoring entrepreneurs who would go on to build many of Utah’s most successful companies.As a partner at Pelion Venture Partners, Modersitzki has invested in and supported hundreds of startups nationwide, including Utah standouts such as Domo and Divvy (acquired by Bill.com), Fusion-io (IPO), Weave (IPO), LVT, Redo, Strider, and many more.His role as an early believer in these companies helped propel them into the global spotlight and contributed to Utah’s reputation as a thriving hub for innovation.“While many Hall of Fame honorees have been celebrated founders, Blake represents the other side of the innovation equation: the investors who take early risks on people and ideas,” said Tiffany Vail, Chief Operating Officer at Silicon Slopes. “He has spent his career backing entrepreneurs before their vision was proven, and in doing so, he has helped shape the trajectory of Utah’s tech economy.”Beyond capital, Modersitzki is known for his deep empathy and commitment to founders. Colleagues describe him as an investor who celebrates not just financial wins but also the personal and professional growth of the entrepreneurs he backs. His mentorship extends beyond founders to the next generation of investors, many of whom began their careers as interns at Pelion and are now industry leaders.“Blake has been an essential builder of the Silicon Slopes community, not just through investments but by nurturing people and teams,” said Chris Cooper, General Partner at Pelion Venture Partners. “If you could pick one investor to represent the values of this community, it would be him.”The induction ceremony will take place at the Silicon Slopes Hall of Fame & Awards Gala on September 18 in Salt Lake City, where Modersitzki will join the ranks of Utah’s most influential technology leaders.

