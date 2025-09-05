Silicon Slopes Expands to Include Sports Business Chapter

New Sports Business Chapter, led by Wade Leaphart, furthers the mission of Silicon Slopes to learn, connect, and serve.

With this new chapter, we’re bringing that passion to life through events, storytelling, and networking people actually enjoy.” — Wade Leaphart, Director of Business Development

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah’s premier tech and innovation hub, Silicon Slopes , is broadening its community by launching a Sports Business Chapter, designed to unite professionals at the intersection of sports and technology. This new chapter will be chaired by Wade Leaphart , Director of Business Development at Larry H. Miller Sports + Entertainment. Leaphart brings a compelling vision that perfectly captures the initiative’s spirit:“Most people think of sports as what happens on the field. . . but behind every game is a business powered by data, partnerships, fan engagement and innovation,” Leaphart said. “Sports business is where tech meets emotion: CRM platforms drive ticketing, AI sharpens sponsorship strategy and digital and experiential activations turn fans into brand advocates. With this new chapter, we’re bringing that passion to life through events, storytelling, and networking people actually enjoy.”Clint Betts, Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Slopes, said this expansion keeps the organization’s essence rooted in community by transforming Utah into a center of entrepreneurial energy. “We’re the best at community,” Betts said. “I believe Utah’s the entrepreneur capital of the world because of that. Utah is moving to the forefront not just as a sports & entertainment destination, but as a thought leader in tech, a pioneer in strategic partnerships, innovation, and community impact. Whether you’re a marketer, C‑level executive, investor or just a fan, we’re building something of which you’ll want to be a part.”By integrating sports business into its offerings, Silicon Slopes not only diversifies its ecosystem but also strengthens its position as a hub for innovation.“Bringing sports business into our chapter structure enriches the ecosystem, opening doors to new professionals, creative partnerships and transformative perspectives,” said Tiffany Vail, Chief Operating Officer of Silicon Slopes. “The mission of Silicon Slopes to connect, learn and serve is fulfilled by inclusiveness. When we focus on scaling initiatives that deepen community engagement and support innovation across the Mountain West region, everyone wins. In expanding beyond traditional tech, Silicon Slopes cultivates innovation, connectivity and economic growth in new, exciting directions.”The purpose of the Sports Business chapter is to foster events, workshops and networking opportunities at the nexus of sports, tech and business. Its goal is to unite marketers, investors, tech innovators, and fans in a collaborative environment built on data-driven insights, creativity and shared passion.For more information about Silicon Slopes or its new Sports Business Chapter, please contact Amy Cook, Chair of the Silicon Slopes GTM Chapter, at amy@fullcast.com.About Silicon SlopesSilicon Slopes is a non-profit championing Utah’s startup and tech communities through chapters, media, and programs designed to help individuals learn, connect, and serve. Now entering its 10th anniversary year, the organization continues to evolve in mission and reach—embracing sports business as a frontier for partnership, strategy, and community building.

