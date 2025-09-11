Forbes Quotes NEWMEDIA.COM CEO Steve Morris on Strategic Implications of Choosing Shopify for Long-Term eCommerce Growth

Shopify vs Ecwid - what eCommerce scale really demands

We see the limits as soon as a business runs more than one brand, splits up fulfillment between different warehouses or tries to serve both B2B and B2C customers from the same backend.” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Morris, founder and CEO of the digital consultancy NEWMEDIA.COM , was featured in a recent Forbes Advisor article analyzing the strengths and trade-offs of Shopify versus Ecwid, two of the most widely used platforms in the fast-moving world of eCommerce.But while the article offers a practical comparison for small business owners, Morris’s insights elevate the conversation beyond simple features and pricing. He emphasizes that platform choice is rarely just a technical decision; it’s a strategic one that can determine how scalable and resilient a business becomes as it grows.____Why Platform Decisions Matter for Digital RetailersAs more businesses turn to digital storefronts in response to shifting consumer behavior, selecting the right e commerce platform has become mission-critical. What often begins as a simple need to “get online quickly” can snowball into a costly overhaul when early-stage platforms fail to support growth, complex inventory, or multi-channel operations.Forbes tapped Morris’s expertise to highlight this transition point. “This turns into a mess as things get more complex,” he explains in the article, referring to the pain point many merchants face when the limitations of lean platforms like Ecwid surface during periods of scale.In contrast, Shopify, a platform NEWMEDIA.COM has deep experience with, is noted for its robust ecosystem, advanced customization capabilities, and readiness for enterprise-level demands including logistics, integrations, and backend automation.____From Code to Commerce: NEWMEDIA.COM’s Strategic PerspectiveMorris’s contribution isn’t rooted in theory. It’s the result of two decades of hands-on digital development, building and optimizing platforms for some of the world’s most recognized brands. At NEWMEDIA.COM, the team has guided clients through transitions from platforms like Ecwid or WooCommerce to more enterprise-ready frameworks, helping businesses avoid costly re-platforming by making smarter decisions from the outset.Where most development agencies focus only on code or UI/UX, the team at NEWMEDIA.COM takes a strategy-first approach, ensuring every technical decision supports long-term business goals, from SEO performance and AI-readiness to checkout conversion rates and retention metrics. This holistic approach is what truly differentiates NEWMEDIA.COM from other agencies with a more narrow focus.____Why It Matters:• Scaling Isn’t Just Growth; It’s Complexity: As product catalogs, customer bases, and fulfillment requirements expand, merchants need platforms that can keep up with them — or risk losing sales and operational efficiency.• Shopify’s Edge Is Its Ecosystem: From powerful APIs to thousands of vetted apps, Shopify offers a modular infrastructure that grows with the merchant, not against them.• Strategy Before Stack: Morris’s quote underscores the NEWMEDIA.COM philosophy: the best technology is only valuable when it’s mapped to a clear business outcome. That means helping clients future-proof their platforms by choosing tools that won’t need to be ripped out a year later.Read the full Forbes.com article here: https://www.forbes.com/advisor/business/software/ecwid-vs-shopify/ ____About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital agency with locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, working with clients spanning the Fortune 500 to high-growth eCommerce startups. Specializing in eCommerce development , UX optimization, AI driven marketing, and performance SEO, NEWMEDIA.COM is known for building not just websites, but entire growth infrastructures. Founded by Steve Morris, the firm has been repeatedly recognized for its innovation, leadership, and bottom-line impact - driving over $3.5 Billion for brands since 2005.To learn more, visit https://newmedia.com One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

