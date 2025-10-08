Website Security Mistakes to Avoid, DevX Automating Website Security, DevX

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DevX, one of the web’s most respected developer-focused publications, has published a feature article titled “12 Website Security Mistakes to Avoid”, spotlighting commentary from Steve Morris, Founder & CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM , on the most overlooked, and dangerous, pitfalls in modern website security.The article emphasizes real-world threats, offering input from a curated set of web infrastructure and DevOps experts.Morris’s contribution stood out for its practical focus on automation, repeatable hardening processes, and infrastructure-as-code.Rather than relying solely on firewalls or endpoint tools, Morris calls for a mindset shift: security is not a product; it’s a discipline.“The most common mistake I see in website security is the most silent: thinking that once you’ve installed some kind of firewall or WAF or endpoint solution, the job is done,” Morris explains.“Even in name-brand environments I’ve visited, I’ve seen AWS instances launched with wide-open ports, S3 buckets with default permissions, and production credentials copied into QA. The issue isn’t tools; it’s process.”_____Morris advocates for codified automation using platforms like Terraform and Ansible, enabling web teams to spin up hardened environments consistently and without human oversight errors. “The single most important improvement web teams can make is to automate their secure hardening process, and make sure it applies to every environment,” he says.The approach is not theoretical: NEWMEDIA.COM recently launched a multi-brand B2B product using this automated DevOps methodology, resulting in 75% fewer QA tickets for configuration issues, improved cross-environment isolation, and complete elimination of credential leakage. As Morris puts it:“Automate web security, and take luck out of the equation.”Read the full DevX article here: https://www.devx.com/uncategorized/12-website-security-mistakes-to-avoid/ _____NEWMEDIA.COM: Where Security Meets PerformanceWhile NEWMEDIA.COM is widely known for its high-performance web development and strategic marketing capabilities, this feature in DevX reinforces the agency’s deep technical proficiency in DevOps, security architecture, and infrastructure hardening.In an era where visibility and uptime are as important as brand design and conversion rates, NEWMEDIA.COM stands apart by delivering secure, scalable digital ecosystems that perform under pressure.Clients benefit from the agency’s ability to seamlessly integrate:• Secure infrastructure-as-code deployments• DevOps automation across environments• Full-stack performance optimization• Enterprise-grade compliance and audit-readinessThis recognition by DevX underscores what clients across industries, from e-commerce and SaaS to government and finance, have discovered firsthand: NEWMEDIA.COM is not just a creative partner, but a serious engineering ally._____About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital performance and strategy agency specializing in AI search optimization, enterprise SEO , UX/CX, infrastructure security, and technical marketing execution. With locations in Denver, CO; New York, NY; Chicago, IL; and 25 cities across North America, the firm works with startups, global brands, and public sector organizations to deliver outcomes that align visibility, security, and scale.Steve Morris, Founder & CEO, is a nationally recognized voice in the intersections of web infrastructure, secure DevOps, and growth architecture.To learn more, visit https://newmedia.com

