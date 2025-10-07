Featured.com Expert Roundup Highlights Steve Morris, CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM For High-Impact Audience Targeting Strategy

Advanced Targeting Strategy To Increase Monthly Recurring Revenue by $120,000 The Impact of Targeting the Right Audience Increased CVR by 1.9 Percent and MRR by $120K

Using AI to surface trust signals and clarify pricing right at the point of purchase increased CVR from 5.2% to 7.1%. Net increase on $500 MRR is $120K/month.

Using actual audience response to tighten not just targeting, but the resonance and language, the difference was night and day. We unlocked a segment that had always been present but never understood.” — Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent article published by Featured.com titled “How Do You Determine a Target Audience?”, NEWMEDIA.COM's founder, CEO and acclaimed marketing strategist Steve Morris offered insights that go beyond textbook targeting, drawing from real-world campaign data and business outcomes to frame what effective audience strategy looks like in practice.The article, in the Featured.com Expert Roundup series, which collects expert perspectives from marketing leaders across the industry, highlights Morris’s contribution as one of the few responses rooted in concrete business performance data, including a case study in which audience realignment led to a more than $120,000 increase in monthly recurring revenue (MRR) by virtue of surgical execution of technical CRO tactics.This isn’t theory. It’s a practical demonstration of how strategic marketing, grounded in real behavior and validated assumptions, can dramatically affect growth.“Too often,” Morris explains, “marketers fall into the trap of demographic generalizations or vague personas. In this case, we used actual audience response to tighten not just our targeting, but the resonance and language of the campaigns. The difference was night and day, we unlocked a segment that had always been present but never properly understood.”The strategy didn’t rely on guesswork or traditional buyer personas, but on observed data and iterative feedback, resulting in improved campaign relevance, elevated engagement, and significantly higher conversion rates.According to Morris, this kind of real-world audience refinement is often the missing link between stagnant marketing and breakout growth.Read the full Featured.com article here: https://blog.featured.com/how-do-you-determine-a-target-audience/ ______Reinforcing NEWMEDIA.COM’s Leadership in Marketing That Drives Measurable GrowthThe Featured.com piece reinforces what NEWMEDIA.COM clients have long known: that the firm’s success is built on rigorous strategy, evidence-based marketing, and a commitment to connecting brands with the right people at the right time.From seed-stage startups to enterprise organizations, NEWMEDIA.COM’s clients benefit from a unique blend of high-level strategic thinking and ground-level execution, always tied to measurable outcomes. Whether that means refining product-market fit, increasing lead quality, or maximizing customer lifetime value, the agency’s approach is built around performance, precision, and scale.As Morris notes, “You can have the best product in the world, but if you’re showing it to the wrong people, or talking to the right people in the wrong way, it won’t matter. Real targeting means testing, listening, adapting. And when you do that right, the ROI becomes undeniable.”This clear connection between deep audience understanding and measurable marketing outcomes reflects the ethos of NEWMEDIA.COM, a digital performance agency that specializes in driving visibility, engagement, and revenue growth through data-led strategy.______About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital performance and strategy agency specializing in AI search optimization, content ecosystems, UX/CX, digital PR, and enterprise SEO. As a leading digital agency with locations in Denver, CO , New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, the agency works with high-growth startups, Fortune 500 companies, and mission-driven brands to solve high-impact visibility and engagement challenges in an increasingly algorithmic world.NEWMEDIA.COM’s proven marketing methodology helps clients uncover true product-market fit, build sustainable audience pipelines, and maximize every campaign’s return — whether they’re early in their journey or scaling fast.To learn more, visit https://newmedia.com

