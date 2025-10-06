Businesses and consumers need to understand both the value and risks involved with crypto and Web3 NEWMEDIA.COM's Web3, Tech, and Finance Capabilities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of nationally recognized digital strategy agency NEWMEDIA.COM, has once again been featured in the New York Post, reinforcing his growing prominence as a trusted expert at the intersection of technology, finance, and digital marketing.This time, Morris appears in a widely circulated explainer breaking down how these platforms work, and how consumers and businesses can evaluate them critically.In the article, Morris is quoted extensively to help readers understand the risks and realities of “crypto faucets,” which offer small amounts of cryptocurrency to users as a way of introducing them to blockchain platforms.His commentary offers a measured take, noting both the marketing logic behind faucet models and the strategic pitfalls for users who fail to understand the broader financial and technological ecosystem.“As a promotional tool, faucets are an effective way to get crypto in front of new users,” Morris explains. “But businesses and consumers alike need to understand where the real value is, and where the risks are, too.”(Source: New York Post, Sept 2025)This marks another in a series of appearances by Morris in top-tier media outlets, especially those based in New York City, where he is increasingly recognized as a voice of authority in fintech, digital business, and Web3 strategy._____Why This Matters for Business LeadersMorris’s commentary highlights a key issue that forward-thinking entrepreneurs and executives are grappling with today: how to participate meaningfully in the digital economy without falling victim to hype, volatility, or misinformation. Whether it’s understanding emerging tools like crypto faucets or evaluating broader Web3 monetization strategies, the ability to cut through noise is essential.And that’s where NEWMEDIA.COM comes in.For more than a decade, NEWMEDIA.COM has helped clients stay ahead of change, not by chasing every trend, but by identifying the underlying systems and patterns that drive long-term growth. With deep expertise in both legacy digital marketing and emerging decentralized technologies, the agency is uniquely positioned to advise, build, and scale digital strategies that work across platforms, ecosystems, and economic cycles._____A Partner for the Next Era of Digital GrowthIn addition to traditional services like SEO, UX/CX optimization, digital PR, and content strategy, NEWMEDIA.COM offers a robust portfolio of services tailored to Web3 and fintech innovators. These include:• Web3 marketing & brand development• Blockchain product strategy and consulting• Crypto-native UX and onboarding design• Community-building and decentralized platform growth• Visibility strategies for AI search and algorithmic discoveryWhether supporting emerging blockchain startups or helping established brands test Web3 pilot programs, NEWMEDIA.COM brings the same strategic clarity and performance-focused execution that has defined its work for clients across 25+ North American cities.As the New York Post article makes clear, success in this space isn’t about jumping on the latest gimmick — it’s about understanding what matters, what works, and how to execute with credibility.Read the Full New York Post Article here:“What are crypto faucets? How to claim free Bitcoin (and avoid scams)” is available now at: https://nypost.com/business/crypto-faucets-free-bitcoin-guide/ _____About NEWMEDIA.COMNEWMEDIA.COM is a full-service digital performance and strategy agency specializing in traditional SEO, content ecosystems, digital PR, and the new frontier of AI-powered and decentralized visibility. With locations in Denver, CO, New York, NY, Chicago, IL and 25 cities across North America, the firm partners with high-growth startups, Fortune 500s, and public sector institutions to help them navigate and lead in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.From link strategy and technical SEO to Web3 marketing, blockchain UX, and visibility in AI-driven search results, NEWMEDIA.COM delivers results by combining proven methodologies with next-generation platform intelligence. The firm’s unique ability to bridge traditional digital performance with Web3 innovation has made it a trusted partner for businesses seeking sustainable, high-impact growth online. Steve Morris, Founder and CEO of NEWMEDIA.COM , is a nationally recognized expert on the intersections of search, AI, blockchain, and digital innovation.To learn more, visit https://newmedia.com One World Trade285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500New York, NY 10007

