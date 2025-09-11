Musicologist Dr. Don Cusic adds Tennessee Colonel, Aide de Camp Award to his Title

Don Cusic being given the Colonel,Aide de Camp Award

Thirty-time author, musicologist, and professor Dr. Don Cusic receives the highest award Tennessee has to offer a civilian for his achievements in music.

There have been great colonels in the past; Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker and Colonel Sanders, who revolutionized fried chicken. I’m proud to be joining them.” — Don Cusic

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirty-time author, musicologist, and Belmont University School of Music professor Dr. Don Cusic has received the highest award the state of Tennessee has to offer a civilian for his achievements in academia and music. The renowned historian received the Colonel, Aide de Camp Award at a speaking engagement at the 3686 conference, presented to him by PLA founder Pam Lewis. While Cusic already has a spellbinding list of achievements, the prize was a heartfelt token of acknowledgement. The prestigious distinction affirmed the Maryland native's contributions to Tennessee since relocating to Nashville in the early 70s. Only given at the request of a member of the Tennessee General Assembly, the award was supported by Representative John Ray Clemmons of District 55, who saw unparalleled value in Don's work and submitted it on his behalf.Thrilled to have received the award at an event where he was doing what he does best — speaking about music history like he has done in series at the iconic RCA Studio B— Cusic mused, “There have been great colonels in the past; Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker and Colonel Sanders, who revolutionized fried chicken. I’m proud to be joining them.”Given to a wide array of community heroes, including university deans, veterans, and household names like Memphis natives Elvis and Priscilla Presley, the Colonel,Aide de Camp Award was rightfully presented to Cusic for his contributions to the preservation of musical history. The man who has “written several Mount Rushmores of books,” according to Nashville Banner’s Demitria Kalodimos, has also graciously used his acumen to shape young minds. Says PLA Media founder Pam Lewis, “Don Cusic is the perfect person to receive this award for the myriad ways he has ensured that musical history will live on."Since relocating from his native Maryland, where he majored in journalism, to Tennessee (initially to become a songwriter), Cusic has become one of the most renowned music historians employed by the likes of Ken Burns for his PBS documentary "Country Music." Most recently, Cusic, author of 30 books, released an eagerly anticipated biography on Chet Atkins, originator of the three-finger thumb picking, who also balanced being an artist and executive. The book was praised by reviewers, including Music Connection, which said, “Country music historian Cusic has done a fine job of telling the story of the great Chet Atkins.” In the fall, Cusic will hit the speaking circuits once again to promote his book on Minnie Pearl, the beloved country music artist and comedian who made it okay for women to make fun of themselves on stage. In between his literary achievements, Cusic continues to make an impression on undergraduates as a Professor of Music Industry History and Music Business at Belmont University, where he has worked since 1994, and also chairs the Belmont Book Award, given each year to the best book in country music.Though Cusic is no stranger to the spotlight, having been inducted into the Western Music Association Hall of Fame, one would hardly know it thanks to his humility. The Colonel-Aide-de-Camp prize couldn’t be more fitting for someone who has contributed endless academic pieces to encyclopedias, music journals, and compilations. After spending much of his career writing about other people, from Roger Miller to Merle Haggard, Cusic is having his moment in the sun. Thanks to his endless contributions to American music history, the next generation will know their predecessors and why Nashville is still the center of the music industry.About the RecipientDr. Don Cusic is an American author, musicologist, and record producer, widely recognized as one of the leading historians of U.S. popular and country music. He is the author of more than 30 books, including acclaimed biographies of music legends such as Chet Atkins, Eddy Arnold, Roger Miller, Merle Haggard, and Gene Autry.Dr. Cusic currently serves as a special correspondent for Billboard Magazine, a book reviewer for MusicRow Magazine, and an editor for the trade publications Record World and Cashbox. He was also a consultant for Ken Burns’ award-winning documentary Country Music.He holds the title of Curb Professor of Music Industry History at Belmont University in Nashville, where he has mentored artists including Brad Paisley and Chris Young. Beyond the classroom, Dr. Cusic contributes liner notes for major recording artists and has authored numerous encyclopedia entries, magazine articles, and scholarly chapters.

