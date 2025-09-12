FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC DRAMA “ETHER'S PARADISE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the romantic drama feature ETHER’S PARADISE, now available to rent/own worldwide on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting September 12, 2025

ETHER’S PARADISE is about a woman’s search for the past. Actress Erica Everett does a fantastic job navigating the weight of her character’s trauma against the gorgeous backdrop of Thailand.” — Filmmaker Martin Barshai

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the romantic drama feature ETHER’S PARADISE, now available to rent/own worldwide on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting September 12, 2025.

ETHER’S PARADISE tells the story of how a romantic bond between an American girl and a young Thai boy is threatened by greed, power, and lust. When teenage Sydney vacations in Thailand, her trip takes a dark turn when she witnesses her father in a disturbing interaction. Horrified, she flees and finds refuge in Ether, a local who works on the water. A romance blossoms between the two in a hidden oasis untouched from the outside world: Ether’s Paradise — a breathtaking secret filled with turquoise waterfalls and lush jungle greens. But paradise was never meant to last. Soon enough, the young lovers are torn apart by their families, and Sydney is forced to return to her life without Ether. Ten years later Sydney returns to Thailand, now a grown woman on a business trip with her father. His business plans to develop a skyscraper over an old, abandoned building in the metropolis of Bangkok. While approaching the city, memories of Ether flood in. Sydney’s return to Thailand becomes a search for the place and person she once lost - Ether’s Paradise.

Written and directed by Martin Barshai -- screenwriter on Amazon Prime Original #1 hit in Asia, CONGRATS MY EX! -- ETHER’S PARADISE was produced by Martin Barshai, Rachvin Narula, and Kulthep Narula. The featured cast includes WHITE LOTUS actor Joseph Angelo (‘Ether Surathiwas’), Erica Everett (‘Sydney Aria’), and RAISED BY WOLVES actor Adam Neill (‘Russell Aria’).

“Have you ever longed for a place you can never go back to? Not only a literal place, but a person, a memory, or a time,” asks filmmaker Martin Barshai. “ETHER’S PARADISE is about a woman’s search for the past. Our lead actress, Erica Everett, does a fantastic job at navigating the weight of her character’s trauma against the gorgeous backdrop of Thailand.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire ETHER'S PARADISE directly with the filmmakers.

ETHER’S PARADISE website: https://barshaistudios.com/ethers-paradise

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - ETHER'S PARADISE (2025)

