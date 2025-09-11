Jude Thomas Marino Jr Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Leadership,Legacy and the Power of Betting on Yourself

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jude Thomas Marino, Jr, seasoned executive and founder of Louisiana Medical Group, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on personal growth, transformational leadership, and building a legacy through values, vision, and perseverance.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In his episode, Marino will explore the mindset shifts that fuel success, the importance of embracing challenges, and why true leadership is built on character, integrity, and purpose. He breaks down why betting on yourself, pushing beyond comfort zones, and living by your values are the foundation of lasting impact."Your legacy is yours to make," said Marino.Jude’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/jude-thomas-marino-jr

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.