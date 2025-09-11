Landmarks Lit Blue as Tribute for 9/11

Governor Hochul today announced 17 landmarks across New York State will be illuminated blue in remembrance of those who lost their lives on this day 24 years ago, including 84 employees of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and 40 state employees from the Department of Tax and Finance.

“Today I join the world in remembering the nearly 3,000 souls taken on 9/11, the people who went to work and never came home, and the brave heroes — uniformed and otherwise — who ran toward danger to save others,” Governor Hochul said. “On this day, we remember when New York and our nation changed forever and reaffirm our pledge in solemnity: We will never forget.”

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of 9/11 include: