Governor Hochul Launches Fourth Annual New York State Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month Symposium

Governor Kathy Hochul today launched the Fourth Annual New York State Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month (DREAM) Symposium, a comprehensive event to connect New Yorkers with disabilities to inclusive employers, vital state and non-profit resources, and assistive technology. Day one of this two-day event will feature a job fair, a resource fair and assistive technology demonstrations designed to empower job seekers and support New York State’s “Employment First” and “State As a Model Employer” initiatives. Closing ceremonies will also include a performance by Move On, Saratoga Performing Arts Center's inclusive dance program for older teens and adults who are neurodiverse or have physical or developmental disabilities. The performance will showcase how each dancer finds their own way to interpret music and movement. SPAC will also be offering guided “Creative Movement” classes for all participants throughout the day.

“New Yorkers with disabilities contribute immensely to our economy and communities, and that’s why we’re taking initiative to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers — breaking down barriers that keep talented, qualified applicants from being considered,” Governor Hochul said. “The Fourth Annual DREAM Symposium moves us closer to an economy by and for everyone, and together we can create opportunities for more New Yorkers to thrive.”

The Symposium will be led by the the New York State Office of the Chief Disability Officer (OCDO), in tandem with; NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD); NYS Department of Labor (DOL); NYS Office of Mental Health (OMH); NYS Department of Civil Service (DCS); NYS Education Department (SED/ACCES-VR); NYS Office of Children and Family Services/Commission for the Blind (OCFS/CFB); NYS Office of General Services (OGS); NYS Workers’ Compensation Board (WCB); NYS Division of Human Rights (DHR); NYS Office of Employee Relations (OER); NYS Council on Developmental Disabilities (CDD); NYS Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV); and the Yang-Tan Institute on Employment and Disability at Cornell University.

The event brings together inclusive employers from the Capital District and beyond, offering job seekers a chance to network and interview on-site. State and non-profit service providers will be available at a dedicated resource fair to provide information on essential supports, while an assistive technology fair will feature demonstrations from leading tech industry partners.

Breakout sessions will be running on topics including: the Americans with Disabilities Act, myths and facts about working while on benefits, academic and workplace accommodations, Customized Employment, Individual Placement and Support (IPS), transition across the lifespan, trends in the manufacturing industry and many more throughout both days of the symposium. Disability advocate and acclaimed international comedian Pamela Rae Schuller will provide the Opening Plenary on Day 2.

In recognition of the value and talent that New Yorkers with disabilities bring to the workforce, Governor Hochul has officially proclaimed October 2025 as Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month (DREAM) in New York State. The proclamation aligns with the national theme “Celebrating Value and Talent” and builds on the State’s commitment to an inclusive, equitable and accessible New York.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM), and New York State continues to lead with concrete action. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, the State has actively promoted the “Employment First” policy, which prioritizes competitive, integrated employment for individuals with disabilities.

The proclamation supports a broader slate of State activities throughout October, including the Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month (DREAM) Symposium and the Disability Rights Employment Awareness Month exhibit at the New York State Capitol.

New York’s Chief Disability Officer, Kim Hill Ridley, and the Office of the Chief Disability Officer (OCDO) will continue to work with State agencies and partners to advance these and other efforts throughout the month and beyond.

New York State's Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill Ridley said, “This event is a significant step forward in our mission to break down barriers to employment and create a truly inclusive workforce. By connecting job seekers directly with employers and providing access to crucial resources and cutting-edge technology, we are empowering people with disabilities to achieve their career goals.”

Also announced at the Symposium are two major initiatives that will ensure the energy lasts beyond the DREAM event. First, the Department of Civil Service launched a multi-faceted marketing and public awareness campaign. The campaign entitled “You Belong Here” is being featured across digital, radio, and out-of-home channels in both English and Spanish, features current State employees encouraging people with disabilities to consider employment in State agencies. Campaign videos are available here. Second is the creation of an incredible new partnership between the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, the Office of the Chief Disability Officer and the University at Albany, State University for the Center for Assistive Technologies. The Center will research, evaluate, test, create and report on assistive technologies that can help all people with disabilities be successful in employment. These efforts are expected to positively impact employment and economic outcomes for people with disabilities who have barriers to obtaining employment and improve productivity and upward mobility for people with disabilities who are already employed.

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “All New Yorkers, including those with developmental disabilities, deserve the opportunity to earn a living and provide for themselves and their families. This year’s theme for National Disability Employment Awareness Month, celebrating value and talent, highlights the rich diversity and talent that hiring people with developmental disabilities adds to the workforce and to the community. We still have work to do together to increase awareness and enhance inclusivity of more businesses and workplaces and we are grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in making New York an Employment-First State. Thank you to Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill-Ridley and her team for partnering on the annual DREAM Symposium, creating opportunities for business leaders to make their next great hire!”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “New York State’s workforce is strongest when it includes people of all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. We know employment is one of the foundational necessities to ensure people living with disabilities are able to be independent and thrive within their communities. The Fourth Annual DREAM Symposium provides a dedicated space to talk about employment as recovery, explore innovative resources, and to educate people about the tremendous benefits of Competitive Integrated Employment for people with disabilities.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “The New York State Department of Labor is proud to once again partner with the Office of the Chief Disability Officer to host the DREAM Symposium job fair. We are committed to uplifting individuals with disabilities by connecting them to accessible training, education, and career opportunities. When equitable pathways exist for all New Yorkers to enter the workforce in the way that works best for them, our economy thrives and we all benefit.”

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service Commission President Timothy Hogues said, “We are proud to partner with the Office of the Chief Disability Officer on this new marketing campaign to promote real jobs for New Yorkers with disabilities in state government. The Empire State’s residents benefit from the skills and talent of everyone who works as a public servant, and we want to encourage people with disabilities to apply, make a difference, and find themselves in a rewarding career as a public servant.”

New York State Council on Developmental Disabilities Executive Director Kristin Proud said, “The Council on Developmental Disabilities is excited to be part of the 2025 DREAM Symposium to highlight the importance of working collaboratively through the Governor’s Employment First initiative to create meaningful opportunities for people with developmental disabilities to prepare for, seek, obtain, and retain employment,” said Kristin Proud, Executive Director, NYS. Employment not only helps provide financial independence and well-being, it fosters greater inclusion and participation in the community. Employment is empowering!”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark Schroeder said, “Every New Yorker deserves the opportunity to have a job and support themselves. The New York State DMV is proud to make that reality through our efforts under Executive Order 31 to provide a diverse, equitable, inclusive, and accessible environment to our employees and to the customers we serve each day. This symposium is a shining example of the hard work that New York has done to ensure equal employment opportunities for everyone, and a reminder of the work yet to be done. We look forward to another successful DREAM Symposium and meeting people who may be the future of DMV and the state workforce.”

New York State Division of Human Rights Commissioner Denise M. Miranda, Esq. said, “Everyone deserves the right to find dignified employment and be treated with respect in the workplace. Under the New York State Human Rights Law, it is illegal for employers to discriminate against applicants or employees because of their disability—and at the Division of Human Rights, we are committed to holding violators of the law accountable. The Division is proud to sponsor this year’s DREAM Symposium and grateful to Governor Hochul and the Office of the Chief Disability Officer for their commitment to advancing the rights of all New Yorkers.”

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “OCFS is proud to be a sponsoring partner with our fellow state agencies of the annual Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month (DREAM) Symposium. We are committed to fostering equitable workforce practices and opportunities for people of varying abilities and highlighting their accomplishments. Building a diverse workforce with employees with a wide range of skills and talents makes all of us stronger as we strive to enhance the well-being of children, families and communities across the state.”

New York State Commission for the Blind Associate Commissioner Julie Hovey said, “The Commission for the Blind is honored to be a part of New York’s DREAM event, recognizing the importance of disability rights. To build a truly equitable society, we must continue to do all we can to elevate and empower individuals with disabilities to achieve greater independence. The Commission is committed to enhancing employability and maximizing independence of blind individuals by providing vocational rehabilitation services and other direct services to assist people in developing their vocational goals.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “New York State’s DREAM Symposium offers an unparalleled opportunity to affirm the rights of New Yorkers with disabilities to dignified, gainful employment. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State agencies are model employers, where individuals with disabilities have a level playing field in the job market. OGS is proud to welcome everyone to the Empire State Plaza as a co-sponsor of this event and continue to advocate for equitable access to government services for all.”

New York State Office of Employee Relations Director Michael Volforte said, “The Office of Employee Relations continues to support an inclusive and accessible workplace for all New York State employees and especially people with disabilities through collective bargaining, training, and protected class investigations. OER is proud to support the work of the Office of the Chief Disability Officer in bringing events like The DREAM Symposium to fruition so that barriers are broken down, opportunities for people with disabilities are increased and all employees have the opportunity to be successful in their roles as State employees.”

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Equity and opportunity are not simply ideals—we make them real through the transformative power of education. The DREAM Symposium is a powerful example of how learning and workforce preparation must embrace the full diversity of New Yorkers. By bringing together employers, educators, advocates, and students, DREAM affirms that every individual, including those with disabilities, possesses unique talents and limitless potential. The State Education Department is proud to champion efforts that open doors, dismantle barriers, and create pathways where every learner is empowered to thrive—not only in school and in work, but in shaping the future of our communities and our state.”

New York State Workers’ Compensation Board Chair Freida D. Foster said, “The NYS Workers’ Compensation Board plays a critical role in supporting injured and disabled workers, not just in their recovery, but in their ability to return to work. The DREAM Symposium highlights that all workers, regardless of abilities, deserve access to meaningful employment opportunities.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Ensuring all New Yorkers have access to competitive employment, quality healthcare and living wages, and equitable opportunities to lead healthy, vibrant lives has never been more essential. As we celebrate the launch of the 4th Annual Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month (DREAM) Symposium, I thank Governor Hochul, my legislative colleagues, and our colleagues across our state for your partnership in removing barriers and promoting opportunities for employment and upward mobility for New Yorkers with disabilities. While the federal government continues to cut critical funding and target the most vulnerable members of our communities, we must double down on our commitment to lead with equity, inclusivity, and accessibility for a New York that works for us all.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “As a father of a son with autism, I’ve seen firsthand the potential that’s unlocked when people with disabilities are given real opportunities. The DREAM Symposium isn’t just an event — it’s a reminder that every person deserves the opportunity to contribute their skills, find purpose, and be part of New York’s future. When we open doors for inclusion, we open doors for everyone.”

Senior Extension Associate Program Director, Inclusive Workplaces, The K. Lisa Yang & Hock E. Tan Institute on Employment & Disability, Cornell University said, “YTI is happy to partner with the OCDO to support the DREAM Symposium again this year and to be a part of the Disability Rights and Employment Awareness Month Celebration in New York State. Every New Yorker should have a job they can excel in. The goals of the Symposium are perfectly aligned with the mission of YTI, and Cornell's purpose as a land grant university — advancing policies and practices to improve employment and economic opportunities for people with disabilities in New York.”