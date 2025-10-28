Building New Homes in Long Island

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking for The Carriage House, a mixed-use development in Patchogue, Suffolk County on Long Island. The $160 million transit-oriented development will transform an underutilized site at 214 West Main Street into a vibrant residential and commercial destination. Led by Nord Development Group and ACRE, and with support from an $8 million Long Island Investment Fund (LIIF) award, the project will create 262 new homes, including 53 affordable units, and deliver major infrastructure improvements that will strengthen the region’s housing and transportation networks. Of the 53 affordable units, three will be designated for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and three will be reserved for veterans.

“The Carriage House represents exactly the kind of forward-looking investment that is keeping Long Island strong and growing,” Governor Hochul said. “By combining affordable housing, infrastructure improvements and downtown revitalization, we’re helping communities like Patchogue create opportunities for working families while driving economic development. My administration is committed to ensuring every region of New York has the tools they need and deserve to build vibrant, inclusive places to live, work, and thrive.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Expanding access to quality, affordable housing is central to creating stronger, more inclusive communities across New York. The Carriage House demonstrates how thoughtful public investment can turn underused properties into dynamic mixed-income developments that deliver lasting benefits for residents and businesses. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, ESD is proud to support projects that advance both economic growth and housing opportunity.”

Located in Downtown Patchogue, The Carriage House will include two five-story buildings totaling 455,000 square feet, bisected by the Patchogue River and connected by a new public riverwalk. The development features a mix of studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments; ground-floor retail and community office space; and more than 400 structured parking spaces. Designed for sustainability and connectivity, the project incorporates a 40-kilowatt solar array, reflective roofing, and both a bike-share and electric shuttle service linking residents to the Patchogue LIRR Station and downtown corridor. The eastern building, with 108 units, is expected to begin occupancy in spring 2027, followed by the western building, with 154 units, in fall 2027.

The Carriage House is expected to create more than 310 construction jobs and five permanent positions. The project will also clean and restore the Patchogue River, add new public amenities, and unlock additional development potential through critical sewer and road improvements.

State Senator Dean Murray said, "This is another exciting step in the continuing revitalization of Downtown Patchogue and a perfect example of how the state can work together with local governments and local developers to help tackle the housing crisis. We have housing projects wrapping up on the east side of Patchogue and now this transformative project is starting on the west side of the village. These truly are exciting times in Patchogue and in the 3rd Senate District."

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel J. Panico said, "It is no secret that additional housing is needed and a diversity of housing choices provide our residents with opportunity, here in Patchogue Village. Although quite some years ago, I still remember the joy in the eyes of my friend Frank Tassone, when he moved into one of the first residential redevelopments in Patchogue Village named Copper Beech, which still looks great after nearly two decades. Accordingly, I congratulate all those involved in this new redevelopment for providing that opportunity for others, especially Joseph Rossi of Nord and Mayor Pontieri for their commitment and vision, and also the LIIF for the award."

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, This project plays a key role in providing additional housing in Suffolk County that will bolster the local economy, create jobs and most importantly continue to address the need for housing on Long Island. Thank you to New York State for their support on this project.

Village of Patchogue Mayor Paul V. Pontieri said, “The Carriage House is an example of how you take and develop housing that supports the entire community. The 262 housing units on W. Main St. will bring energy and activity to the West end of the Village. With the housing crisis on Long Island, Patchogue Village will continue to provide quality housing for young families and professionals. Projects like Carriage House only happened with the support of partners. In this case the critical partner was the State of New York and Governor Hochul.”

Long Island Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Linda Armyn and Dr. Kimberly Cline said, “This groundbreaking is another milestone for Patchogue’s transformation and a reflection of Long Island’s commitment to building communities where people of all incomes can live and succeed. The Carriage House will deliver much-needed housing while investing in the infrastructure that supports sustainable growth across the region.”

Association for a Better Long Island, Executive Director Kyle Strober said, "The Carriage House is an outstanding example of building a smart solution to address a continuing crisis within our region. Its 262 units will provide homes for our young vibrant workforce as well as allow our seniors to age in place. The development will also be a boon to the Patchogue community, as its residents will increase economic activity in the downtown and surrounding businesses. Governor Hochul needs to be recognized and applauded for sustaining her housing initiative, creating the Long Island Investment Fund which allows for the creation of housing such as the Carriage House."

Nord Development Group Founder and Managing Partner Joseph Rossi said, “We are incredibly honored and excited to get this project off the ground. Not only will it bring new life back into this area of Patchogue, it will help ease the unfortunate housing crisis Long Island is currently facing. Carriage House is the result of a passion for this community and years of hard work, and we are truly thankful to Governor Hochul, Empire State Development and the many other elected officials and governing bodies that helped to make our vision a reality.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, "This $160 million project will help create 262 modern, affordable and sustainable homes in Patchogue, a model Pro-Housing Community. We thank Governor Hochul for her continued focus on addressing New York’s housing crisis, and appreciate the ongoing partnership with the village of Patchogue. Together, we're working to create the type of opportunities that individuals, families, and veterans on Long Island need to thrive."

This project is part of $26 million in Long Island Investment Fund’s awards announced by Governor Hochul in September, which supports transformative housing and infrastructure projects across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 68,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 360 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the Village of Patchogue.

About Nord Development Group

Nord Development Group is a Long Island-based real estate developer creating design-forward, multifamily communities that blend modern luxury with lasting value. Fully vertically integrated, Nord oversees every phase — from acquisition and entitlements to construction, leasing, and long-term asset strategy — ensuring control, consistency, and quality at every step. Driven by a belief that buildings should elevate the people who live in them and the neighborhoods they’re part of, Nord Development Group specializes in wellness-oriented, aesthetically refined spaces that feel intentional and livable. With over three decades of combined experience across development, construction, and property management, the Nord team brings both legacy and innovation to each new address.