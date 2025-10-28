Supporting First Responder Mental Health

On National First Responders Day, Governor Kathy Hochul highlighted several new initiatives to support the State’s ongoing efforts to improve first responder mental health and wellness. The new resources available include a Responder Wellness Program Primer, an informational resource intended to help state and local public safety agencies develop or enhance their responder wellness programs; a video that highlights the unique mental health needs of first responders; and the launch of a new website dedicated to first responder mental health and wellness. The publication of these new resources builds on Governor Hochul’s expansion of supportive services for first responders after the State’s first of its kind First Responder Mental Health Needs Assessment showed that more than half of individuals working in public safety fields experience high levels of stress, burnout and mental health challenges.

“Our emergency first responders show up for New Yorkers when it matters most and carry the weight of our toughest moments long after tragedy strikes,” Governor Hochul said. “I am committed to ensuring that first responders do not face these challenges alone. With new tailored resources aimed at strengthening wellness programs and mental health treatment, we’re supporting those who support us – and who dedicate their lives to protecting New York communities."

The Responder Wellness Program Primer outlines key considerations and best practices and was developed with input from Wellness Officers and Coordinators across the state. The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) also released a video that highlights the unique mental health needs and challenges facing first responders including trauma exposure, stigma, and other barriers to seeking treatment. The video is intended to raise awareness and was developed through an ongoing collaboration between DHSES and the NYS Office of Mental Health (OMH) to support the creation of a cultural competency training for mental health professionals. That training will be released later this year.

The video, along with the primer and additional materials, will be available on a new section of the DHSES website dedicated to first responder mental health and wellness. This webpage will serve as another resource for state and local agencies, offering links to useful resources, including the First Responder Mental Health Needs Assessment conducted for DHSES by the Institute for Disaster Mental Health and the Benjamin Center at SUNY New Paltz.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “First responders face traumatic situations on a daily basis and it’s essential they have access to the support needed to protect their mental health. This new suite of resources gives public safety agencies the tools they need to begin building effective wellness programs, so we can take care of our first responders the same way they take care of us.”

Studies have shown that cumulative stress and trauma are common in uniformed personnel professions and have placed these individuals at greater risk of suicide. To better understand the mental health-related challenges facing individuals working in public safety fields, DHSES partnered with SUNY New Paltz’s Institute for Disaster Mental Health to complete a first responder needs assessment survey of more than 6,000 individuals in law enforcement, emergency medical services, fire services, emergency communications and emergency management from every region.

The assessment showed more than half of the participants experience high levels of stress, burnout, anxiety and depression related to their jobs, and that they may not seek help due to their fear of facing stigma. Thoughts of suicide were reported by 16 percent of respondents — a level four times higher than the general population of the state.

Likewise, New York veterans die by suicide at a rate nearly two times higher than civilians — a rate that has remained relatively unchanged since 2012. Veterans under the age of 55 consistently experience the highest rates of suicide in New York.

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “It is essential that we support the people who serve our communities and keep us safe. Our uniformed personnel and veterans are often finding themselves impacted by the stress and cumulative trauma they experience on the job. These resources will help promote their mental health, build resilience, and prevent burnout.”

SUNY New Paltz Institute for Disaster Mental Health Director Dr. Robin Jacobowitz said, “DHSES’s new initiatives turn data from the First Responder Mental Health Needs Assessment into action by providing guidance for developing wellness programs and highlighting the unique mental health needs of first responders. The Institute for Disaster Mental Health at SUNY New Paltz is grateful for its partnership with DHSES in advancing the First Responder Mental Health Needs Assessment and supporting our work.”

In addition to DHSES efforts, the OMH leads several initiatives to support first responder mental health. The CARES UP program focuses on improving the mental health and wellness of uniformed personnel and veterans by providing funding and other resources to help public safety agencies develop their wellness efforts.

Earlier this month, OMH hosted a two-day conference focused on the disproportionately high rates of suicide among military veterans and uniformed personnel, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service workers, corrections officers, and 911 dispatchers. Part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s ongoing efforts to support the mental health needs of veterans and uniformed personnel, the conference featured nationally recognized speakers, subject matter experts, training and workshops related to the impact of stress and trauma associated with these professions.

OMH also manages the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which connects New Yorkers to trained crisis counselors 24/7 and can help anyone thinking about suicide, struggling with substance use, experiencing a mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. New Yorkers can also call, text or chat 988 if they are worried about someone or believe they may need crisis support.