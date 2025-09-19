John F Shekleton Receives National Recognition Through the NYC Big Book Award®

Awarded a 2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Author John F Shekleton Bellosio: An Age of Miracles by John F Shekleton NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite 2025 Independent Press Award Distinguished Favorite

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award recognized Bellosio: An Age of Miracles by John F Shekleton in the category of Epic Fantasy as a distinguished favorite.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.Bellosio: An Age of MiraclesIn the sweeping epic Bellosio: An Age of Miracles an unmarried princess fights for her throne amidst an invasion and a struggle for secular reforms, while a mystical abbot from an arid outpost arrives and becomes pivotal to the world’s destiny.Bellosio is where destiny and divinity collide on a terrestrial planet where life was seeded by an ancient, ethereal being. This creator, known as the “Cog,” has nurtured three distinct primate species, each with their own path and purpose. Yet, as the unseen Cog is revered by many, skepticism brews among the human-like species, threatening to unravel the fabric of their shared existence.Set against the backdrop of a civilization teetering between the late middle ages and the dawn of enlightenment, an inept emperor’s reign is challenged not only by external threats but also by the internal turmoil of succession. His daughter, the unexpected heir, grapples with her destiny, her duty, and the shadow of an assassination plot that could have changed the course of history.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; Muse Literary; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.About the authorJohn Shekleton is a writer living in Minneapolis. He is a former member of the Jesuits, a Catholic religious order. This committed society of men introduced him to the wonders of philosophy and allowed him to engage deeply with the world. After leaving the Jesuits, Shekleton worked in the world of software and continued to write essays, newspaper articles and novels.View the NYC Big Book distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-favorites NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-25, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

