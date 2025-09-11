DCAC 2025 is Fully Sold Out

DCAC Live 2025 Officially Sold Out Ahead of 10th Anniversary Event

We are grateful to every partner, speaker, and attendee who has helped make the 10th anniversary a record-breaking milestone.” — David Isaac, President, DCAC

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Center Anti Conference ( DCAC ) has officially sold out its 10th anniversary event, taking place September 16–18, 2025, at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in downtown Austin. More than 1,600 attendees are now registered, marking the largest audience in DCAC history.Despite expanding capacity within the venue, DCAC has reached the maximum attendance allowed under fire code and safety regulations. As a result, registration is closed, and additional tickets will not be available day of.“DCAC has always been about building something bigger than a conference, it’s about creating a community,” said Kirk Offel, DCAC Founder. “Reaching capacity is humbling, but it also reminds us of the responsibility we have to keep this experience safe, intentional, and true to the spirit of the People’s Conference.”“From the start, we’ve tried to do things differently,” added David Isaac, DCAC Co-Founder and President. “We are grateful to every partner, speaker, and attendee who has helped make the 10th anniversary a record-breaking milestone. While we wish we could open the doors to everyone, the integrity of the event has to come first. We are already looking ahead to ways we can welcome even more of the industry in the years to come.”Founded in 2015, DCAC has become one of the most disruptive and forward-looking events in the mission-critical industry. Known as “The People’s Conference,” DCAC brings together operators, developers, investors, and technology leaders to discuss the future of data centers and digital infrastructure in an unconventional and collaborative setting.For more information, visit www.dcac-live.com

