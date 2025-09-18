Cycle Labs Launches CCSP Certification to Enable Partner Sales Success

With the CCSP certification, we’re investing in the success of our partners—arming them with the confidence & credibility to lead conversations and close deals with greater value for their customers.” — Joel Rotunda, Vice President of Partnerships at Cycle Labs

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space and creator of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform, is excited to announce the launch of the Cycle Certified Solutions Partner (CCSP) certification—a new credential designed exclusively for Cycle partners.

The CCSP certification is part of Cycle Labs’ growing commercial track within the Cycle Certification Program. It is designed to empower partners with the knowledge, tools, and strategies needed to confidently position and sell Cycle solutions. From navigating the Partner Portal to applying tested sales strategies, the CCSP credential validates key competencies for selling Cycle effectively in today’s dynamic enterprise software landscape.

“Sales enablement is a vital part of building a resilient, high-impact partner network,” said Joel Rotunda, Vice President of Partnerships at Cycle Labs. “With the CCSP certification, we’re investing in the success of our partners—arming them with the confidence and credibility to lead conversations and close deals with greater value for their customers.”

The CCSP certification exam assesses a partner’s ability to:

-- Provide a comprehensive overview of Cycle’s capabilities and benefits

-- Navigate the Partner Portal and leverage enablement assets

-- Apply sales strategies tailored to the Cycle platform

-- Understand Cycle’s product vision and articulate its business value

With this certification, Cycle Labs is deepening its commitment to partner enablement while strengthening the shared goal of transforming enterprise software delivery.

“Our mission is to reduce risk, drive innovation, and make change possible,” said Josh Owen, Founder, President and Executive Chairman of Cycle Labs. “Partners are an extension of that mission. The CCSP certification is more than sales training—it’s a step toward creating a shared language of value and a culture of success across our ecosystem.”

To learn more about the Cycle Certified Solutions Partner certification and how to enroll, visit https://cyclelabs.io/cycle-certified-solutions-partner/.

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. They encourage their customers and team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

