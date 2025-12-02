Cycle Labs Raises $9.7M Series B-1 Led by First Analysis to Accelerate Platform Innovation and Global Expansion

Cycle Labs will leverage new funding to scale its end-to-end test automation platform and empower enterprises to innovate faster with less risk.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space and creator of the end-to-end Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform, today announced it has raised $9.7 million in Series B-1 funding led by First Analysis, a venture capital firm with deep expertise in supply chain technology. The round also includes renewed backing from Cofounders Capital, underscoring their ongoing commitment to Cycle Labs, and welcomes North Coast Ventures as a new participant alongside First Analysis to fuel Cycle Labs’ next phase of growth.

The funding will be used to accelerate product innovation, scale operations, and expand strategic partnerships as Cycle Labs continues to transform how enterprises deploy and validate complex supply chain solutions.

Manufacturers, third-party logistics providers, distributors, retailers, and other supply chain participants increasingly face pressure to adopt new technologies to respond to evolving market demands. Traditional approaches to implementing new systems often rely on manual testing, which can be time-consuming, costly, and disruptive to operations. Cycle Labs addresses this challenge with its unique supply chain test automation platform, the only purpose-built solution to automate testing the interplay between software stacks and physical operations.

“Cycle Labs’ platform significantly reduces risk and speeds the adoption of new technologies, allowing companies to implement system updates and operational changes with confidence,” said First Analysis Managing Director Corey Greendale. “We are proud to support Cycle Labs’ team of lifelong supply chain professionals in addressing the unique challenges of modernizing complex supply chains.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with First Analysis as we enter this next phase of growth,” said David Stephans, CEO of Cycle Labs. “This investment reinforces the market’s recognition of Cycle Labs as the leader in supply chain test automation. We will leverage this investment to accelerate our platform and AI capabilities, grow our global footprint, and continue empowering enterprises to embrace change confidently — without the traditional risk, cost, or disruption.”

“This investment reinforces that agility is now the winning strategy in supply chain. As systems grow more interconnected, automated testing and continuous validation have become essential to evolving at the speed of business,” said Josh Owen, Founder, President and Executive Chairman of Cycle Labs. “We look forward to partnering with First Analysis, North Coast, and our existing investors to broaden our impact across the industry.”

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. The company encourages its customers and team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator of the end-to-end Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

About First Analysis

First Analysis is a leading venture capital investor focused on B2B technology businesses. The company has one of the longest records in venture capital, having invested over $880 million across multiple highly diversified funds over four decades. First Analysis invests mainly in North America with a focus on its sectors of expertise, including cybersecurity, e-commerce optimization, enterprise productivity, future of work, go-to-market tech, healthcare IT, infrastructure tech, Internet of Things, learning tech, pharma IT, and vertical SaaS. They help established companies become profitable leaders in large markets, funding growth plans and working closely with management in areas including strategy, recruitment, sales and marketing, and corporate development. Their flexible approach targets investing $3-10 million as lead investor or as a syndicate partner, bringing valuable perspective. For more information, visit firstanalysis.com.

About Cofounders Capital

Cofounders Capital is now investing out of its third fund, focused on B2B software ventures in the Southeast. Created in 2015, the firm is former entrepreneurs turned investors who actively help startup founders by leveraging their own experience and network. For more information, visit cofounderscapital.com.

About North Coast Ventures

North Coast Ventures (NCV) is a Cleveland-based early-stage venture capital firm primarily investing in B2B, SaaS companies. With over 500 member investors, NCV is the largest, single-chapter investor group in the country. Since 2006, NCV and its member investors have deployed more than $100M into nearly 100 high-potential ventures. For more information, visit northcoast.vc.

