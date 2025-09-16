Cycle Labs Builds for the Future: Experienced Executive David Stephans Joins as CEO, Partnering with Founder Josh Owen

I’m thrilled to partner with and welcome Dave as our new CEO.” — Josh Owen, Founder, President and Executive Chairman of Cycle Labs

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software company in the enterprise test automation space and creator of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform, announced that David Stephans has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective August 20, 2025. Company Founder and long-time CEO Josh Owen will assume the role of President and Executive Chairman, focusing on customer and partner relationships, product vision, and strategic initiatives. Together, Owen and Stephans will partner closely to accelerate Cycle Labs’ growth and long-term impact.

With a proven track record as a 5X CEO in B2B software, Stephans has spent his career leading and scaling enterprise SaaS companies across supply chain and manufacturing. Most recently, he served as CEO of Rootstock Software, a Salesforce-native ERP provider, where he helped drive growth, customer success, and innovation. His leadership experience spans building customer-centric cultures, expanding global go-to-market strategies, and guiding organizations through pivotal growth stages.

“I’m thrilled to partner with and welcome Dave as our new CEO,” said Josh Owen, Founder, President and Executive Chairman of Cycle Labs. “Participants in the supply chain are facing unprecedented challenges, including economic pressures, cloud-native shifts, rising consumer expectations, and the demand for resilient supply chains. The test automation Cycle Labs offers is a critical component to navigating these complex challenges. Dave’s leadership and expertise will take our strong team to the next level and allow me to focus more on our customers and partners, shaping the product in ways that will continue to help them overcome their biggest challenges.”

“It’s an honor to join Cycle Labs at such a pivotal moment,” said David Stephans, CEO of Cycle Labs. “Josh has built a remarkable foundation, and I look forward to building upon that vision. The need for supply chain resilience has never been greater, and Cycle’s innovative approach to test automation puts us in a unique position to lead. I’m eager to work alongside Josh and the rest of the Cycle Labs team, our partners, and our customers to scale our impact and help organizations confidently embrace change and innovation.”

As President and Executive Chairman, Owen will help lead company strategy, product alignment, and customer and partner engagement. His new role strengthens Cycle Labs’ ability to balance vision with execution, while giving Stephans the mandate to scale commercial growth.

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. They encourage their customers and team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator of the patented Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit cyclelabs.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

