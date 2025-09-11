Rob Diamond announces debut of latest film 'I’ll Never Forget: A 9/11 Story'

I’ll Never Forget: A 9/11 Story Rob Diamond On the set of "I'll Never Forget: A 9/11 Story" On the set of "I'll Never Forget: A 9/11 Story" On the set of "I'll Never Forget: A 9/11 Story"

On somber anniversary of 9/11 attacks, award-winning writer, producer and director brings inspiring story to screens

It’s not just a film about Sept. 11. It’s about the human spirit, about what we carry forward, and how love can endure even in the darkest of times.” — Rob Diamond

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent filmmaker Rob Diamond has announced the debut of his newest film, “ I’ll Never Forget: A 9/11 Story .” The short film was inspired by countless stories of heroism that surfaced after the attacks. On the horrific morning of Sept. 11, Stephanie was trapped in the terror and chaos of the South Tower when a stranger suddenly appeared through the smoke and haze. His name was Bradley, and he wore a striking orange tie the terrified woman would never forget.Bradley bravely helped Stephanie escape danger, then did what so many others did that day. He turned back to help more strangers in need. Sadly, Stephanie would never see him again.Years later, his act of heroism—and that memorable orange tie—remained engraved in Stephanie’s mind and heart. Seeking closure and healing for her survivor’s guilt and PTSD, she visits Bradley’s parents, Patricia and Kevin. Their experience will change them, and audiences everywhere.“It’s not just a film about Sept. 11,” Diamond said. “It’s about the human spirit, about what we carry forward, and how love can endure even in the darkest of times.”Known for creating films that emphasize hope, healing and faith, Diamond said he sought to ensure that “I’ll Never Forget” honors the stories of that day. “This particular story was created as a sort of representation of so many others,” Diamond said. “And even though it’s fictional, I wanted to tell this story with care and reverence, as if it were true.”Diamond added that for many, 9/11 isn’t just history — it’s memory. His hope is that this film helps a new generation understand the cost, the courage and the compassion that came from that day.The script was written by award-winning creative Tara Berrett, who also stars as Stephanie. “All acting roles become personal,” Berrett said. “But this story is so much more than that. I dove into this with my whole heart because I believe when we don’t honor even painful history like 9/11, we fail the future. In a divided world, perhaps more divisive than ever, we need stories like Steph and Bradley’s.”Diamond praised Berrett’s contributions to the passion project. “This film doesn’t happen without Tara’s talent and faith in its potential. Her fingerprints are all over it in ways the audience will see, and in countless ways behind the scenes.”Diamond has directed and produced numerous independent features, including “Wayward: The Prodigal Son,” "Lucy Shimmers and The Prince of Peace," “Love Everlasting” and “Elizabeth’s Gift.” His work is known for blending emotional storytelling with uplifting messages, and “I’ll Never Forget” marks one of his most personal and ambitious projects to date.“Films have the power to preserve memory,” Diamond added. “This one is dedicated to the heroes, the survivors and the families who remind us every day that we must never forget.”“I’ll Never Forget: A 9/11 Story” is now available on Amazon Prime About Rob DiamondRob Diamond is an award-winning independent filmmaker, writer, producer, and acting coach. Since beginning his career in 1998, he has written more than 25 screenplays and directed multiple feature films, earning a reputation for creating heartfelt stories that inspire and uplift audiences worldwide. He also runs Rob Diamond’s Actors Lounge, a professional film acting studio in Utah.

I'll Never Forget Official Trailer/Teaser

