Seasoned entrepreneur Boris Mirtchev launches Struggle to Breakthrough to help entrepreneurs navigate the storm

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur and global business leader Boris Mirtchev has announced the launch of Struggle to Breakthrough, a new coaching platform designed to help entrepreneurs worldwide overcome challenges, scale their businesses, and improve their quality of life.Drawing on his own journey of resilience, Mirtchev has built a community-The Breakthrough Club and suite of programs that bring together strategy, accountability, and collaboration to empower business owners at every stage of growth.Mirtchev knows firsthand the weight of entrepreneurial struggles, having established, rebuilt, and scaled multiple businesses.“Struggle to Breakthrough is set up to empower entrepreneurs to maximize their business, multiply their profits, and improve their life. It’s designed to help them scale, put more cash on the bottom line, and create balance,” says Mirtchev. “Entrepreneurs jump into the business world with a dream, only to realize it’s not easy. It takes strategic thinking, focus, resilience, commitment, execution, and knowledge. What we can do to make an impact is step in where they need us most, because entrepreneurs do need help.”Mirtchev holds a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree from Saint Mary’s University. From being the Student Union President, to dominating the seafood industry and running a number of Asian-themed restaurants, Mirtchev has weathered many storms and has come out a winner on the other side. He has also won scores of awards for his leadership and innovation strengths in the entrepreneurship and business spaces, but for him the struggle has always been real.But he has learned one thing: failure is actually the fuel needed to reach success.This is why he created Struggle to Breakthrough – a platform that operates on a tiered model to meet entrepreneurs where they are. The entry-level community-The Breakthrough Club provides collaboration opportunities, skill development, and access to a breakthrough toolkit featuring self-accountability resources such as revenue trackers, CEO reflection tools, and weekly planning systems. For those seeking deeper support, the six-week Boot Camp program offers intensive assessment and action planning, while the eight-week Breakthrough Accelerator provides one-on-one coaching with step-by-step execution.“Accountability is an essential step reflected in the courses, group, forum, and community. Entrepreneurs can access different levels of support depending on their needs. For those who want more in-depth, integrated guidance, I recommend they get into one of our programs,” says Mirtchev.Achieving initial success is only the first obstacle entrepreneurs face on their journey. Mirtchev explains that complacency is one of the greatest risks. Business environments shift quickly, and staying stagnant can be as damaging as failure.“What got you here won’t get you to the next step, and it won’t keep you here either, because the world is changing so much. If you keep doing the same thing over and over again, you become complacent,” said Mirtchev.His programs encourage entrepreneurs to keep evolving, embracing new strategies and technologies while staying grounded in accountability.Stress, anxiety, and burnout are common realities for business owners, and Mirtchev has integrated resources to help clients manage mental health alongside financial success. Within the community, experts, including psychologists, contribute to support entrepreneurs in building healthier, more sustainable, and improved lives.Mirtchev knows from experience that the only way to navigate a storm is one step at a time. With Struggle to Breakthrough, he seeks to give back and show entrepreneurs that while obstacles are inevitable, struggle is not, with the appropriate support and guidance.“Once you’re in the storm of trouble in business, there’s only one way forward. You can’t stand still because you’ll sink, and you can’t go backwards because you’ll just be back in the storm. You have to navigate the shortest path to make it out the other side,” explained Mirtchev. “If I’d had a support system like Struggle to Breakthrough around me, it would have minimized my mistakes.”Struggle to Breakthrough is a business coaching and community platform founded by global entrepreneur and business coach Boris Mirtchev. Offering a combination of collaborative community spaces, accountability tools, and tailored coaching programs, with a low-cost entry point, the platform, including The Breakthrough Club is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs on every level.Visit Struggle to Breakthrough online to learn more or sign up today

