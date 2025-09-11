New Book 'Lead Like People Matter' Calls Leaders to Transform from the Inside Out

Lead Like People Matter by Dr. Helen Fagan

What Emotional Intelligence and Neuroscience Reveal About Leadership

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world increasingly marked by division, disconnection, and rapid change, a new book offers a transformative approach to leadership grounded in authenticity, emotional intelligence, and cultural humility. Lead Like People Matter by Dr. Helen Abdali Soosan Fagan is now available wherever books are sold.Unlike traditional leadership guides focused on models and strategies, Lead Like People Matter begins with the leader’s most powerful tool: their own story. Drawing on her experience as an Iranian immigrant, healthcare leader, executive coach, and global strategist, Dr. Fagan blends memoir, neuroscience, and practical tools to help leaders rewire mindsets, uncover bias, and build environments where people feel truly seen and valued.“Our research shows that those types of leaders build the strongest teams and most effective organizations, says Dr. Fagan. “When leaders embrace their own vulnerability and growth, they create the conditions for others to thrive. That is the foundation of trust, innovation, and success.”Early praise for Lead Like People Matter underscores its timely message:“Lead Like People Matter is a transformative guide for leaders who want to foster healthier, more connected teams through emotional intelligence and cultural humility.” -Cohagen Wilkinson, Bloom Growth Coach“Lead Like People Matter is a must-read for anyone who wants to create workplaces (and communities) where people truly thrive. It’s filled with inspiring stories, research, and actionable insights that challenge us to go beyond strategies and spreadsheets—and lead in a way that changes lives.” -Liz Ring Carlson, Vice President of Corporate Communications, AmeritasThe book is available now in print and digital formats through major retailers.____________________________About the AuthorDr. Helen Fagan is a leadership scholar, executive coach, and global strategist. As founder of Helen Fagan & Associates, she has trained leaders across industries and continents to master the one thing that sets enduring organizations apart: unlocking human potential while advancing meaningful results. Her work integrates emotional intelligence, intercultural mindset, psychological capital, and the neuroscience of transformation to create lasting change in people, organizations, and communities.

