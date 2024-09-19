New Podcast Shows Leaders How to Navigate Cultural Dimensions in the Global Economy

A New Episode of Because People Matter Podcast Dr. Helen Fagan

New podcast episode explores why leaders need to understand how cultural dimensions impact the workplace

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a rapidly globalizing world, understanding cultural dimensions is vital for leaders. For example, how does power distance impact workplace dynamics and cross-cultural interactions? This question takes center stage in the latest episode of the Because People Matter podcast.Dr. Helen Fagan, host of the podcast, engages in a thought-provoking conversation with Jenny Okoliko, a researcher in cross-cultural leadership. Together, they delve into the complexities of cultural dimensions and shed light on the consequences when cultures collide in professional settings."In the work that we do, we have people say, 'let's just be nice and treat each other with respect,'” Dr. Fagan said, “And we forget that that respect is so culturally grounded, and there could be misunderstanding that is unintentional but has great implications."Listeners are invited to join in the journey of discovery, exploring the intricate ways in which cultural dimensions, such as power distance and collectivism, manifest in work and community environments. Gain a deeper understanding of how culture shapes behavior and learn practical strategies for fostering effective relationships in a multicultural world.For example, power distance, a core cultural dimension, profoundly shapes how societies perceive authority and hierarchy. High-power-distance cultures prioritize respect for leadership, while low-power-distance cultures emphasize equality and open dialogue. Jenny dives into the concept of how these cultural norms around hierarchy can shape everyday interactions. Recognizing and navigating these differences can determine if a meeting, a proposal, or a team succeeds.The Because People Matter podcast serves as a platform for celebrating leaders who harness the diversity of human differences to drive success in their organizations and communities. Available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, the podcast offers valuable insights into the powerful connections between culture, leadership, and everyday human experiences.***About Dr. Helen Fagan:Dr. Helen Fagan is founder of Helen Fagan & Associates, which provides consulting and leadership coaching to organizations, communities, and executives in the fields of diversity, cultural competence and becoming an inclusive leader. Her expertise has enabled her to speak to thousands of leaders in multiple nations and, at last count, four continents.She is a faculty member at the University of Nebraska. Before her academic career, Dr. Fagan created and led the Diversity and Cultural Competence Initiatives at Bryan Health in Lincoln, Nebraska. This program garnered national recognition for innovation and effectiveness.Dr. Fagan integrates her experience as an immigrant from Iran to the United States, as she coaches, writes, trains, and inspires global leaders who will create better tomorrows.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.