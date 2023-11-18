INCLUSION EXPERT LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE MINDSET DEVLOPMENT PROGRAM
Program Provides a Single Focus Each Month
This twelve-month journey allows leaders to encounter concepts, process them, and begin to use them in their thinking, responses, and actions.”LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Time is the missing element in much of our DEI training, according to Dr. Helen Fagan.
— Dr. Helen Fagan
Dr. Fagan, a diversity scholar and program leader in education and healthcare, and her team have launched a twelve-month program for inclusive mindset development. Each month, participants receive a guidebook with a single focus. This approach turns development into an effective process rather than a one-time task.
“I understand the very hard work it takes to transform organizations,” Dr. Fagan said. “We have trained thousands of leaders around the globe. This twelve-month journey allows leaders to encounter concepts, process them, and begin to use them in their thinking, responses, and actions.”
Becoming Inclusive Memberships are available to individuals, teams, and organizations. Members receive a monthly guidebook with readings, activities, and thought questions. They participate in online quarterly discussions and receive other supplemental materials and discounts on assessments.
“When I think of diversity and inclusion programs, they are very safe,” said Sam Guenther, one of the researchers who developed the training. “They kind of beat around the bush and don’t get to the core of why this work is important. Through my work with Dr. Fagan, the value she adds is through asking the hard and uncomfortable questions because that is where growth happens.”
Leaders, organizations, and teams can learn more about the memberships at HelenFagan.com. Discounts are available for groups of five or more participants.
About Dr. Helen Fagan:
Dr. Helen Fagan is the founder of Helen Fagan & Associates, which provides consulting and leadership coaching to organizations, communities, and executives in the fields of diversity, cultural competence, and becoming an inclusive leader. Her expertise has enabled her to speak to thousands of leaders in multiple nations and, at last, four continents.
She is a faculty member at the University of Nebraska. Before her academic career, Dr. Fagan created and led the Diversity and Cultural Competence Initiatives at Bryan Health in Lincoln, Nebraska. This program garnered national recognition for innovation and effectiveness.
Dr. Fagan integrates her experience as an immigrant from Iran to the United States as she coaches, writes, trains, and inspires global leaders who will create better tomorrows.
