Rainbow Ventures Summit: Empowering and Connecting Alabama's LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurs

Mark your calendars! Join us at the Rainbow Ventures Summit—Central Alabama’s LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurship Conference—on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Innovation Depot in Birmingham. Let's celebrate diversity, innovation, and entrepreneurship together! Participants and organizers of the Rainbow Ventures Summit celebrating diversity and innovation in Birmingham, AL. Industry experts sharing valuable insights on entrepreneurship during a panel discussion at the Rainbow Ventures Summit.

A free conference on February 22, 2025, at in Birmingham, AL, designed to support and connect LGBTQ+ founders, entrepreneurs & aspiring business owners.

I love what this conference does to my heart and soul every year and I hope everyone in these spaces gets to experience the joy that is this event” — 2024 Participant

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech Equals , in partnership with The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham , TechBirmingham, Innovation Depot, LunarLab, Central Alabama Pride, and The Founders Playground, is excited to announce the Rainbow Ventures Summit , Alabama's LGBTQ+ Entrepreneurship Conference, taking place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at Innovation Depot, located at 1500 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL, 35203. This empowering event is designed to connect and support LGBTQ+ founders and CEOs of startups and small businesses while fostering a vibrant and inclusive entrepreneurial community.The Rainbow Ventures Summit provides a platform for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs to thrive by offering valuable insights, expanding professional networks, and creating a supportive environment. Open to everyone who champions diversity and entrepreneurship, this free event promises to deliver actionable takeaways and meaningful connections.Key Event Highlights:-Insights from Industry Experts: Attendees will gain knowledge from experienced professionals who will share insights into various aspects of entrepreneurship, such as marketing, sales, access to capital, and navigating regulatory requirements.-Networking Opportunities: Connect with LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and potential collaborators who share your passion for innovation.-Vendor Tables: Entrepreneurs can showcase their products and services at no cost, engaging with potential customers and partners to form valuable relationships.-Pitch Competition: Early-stage entrepreneurs will have the chance to present their business ideas, receive constructive feedback, and compete for exciting prizes.Event Details:Date: February 22, 2025Time: 9:30 AM – 5:30 PMLocation: Innovation Depot, 1500 1st Ave N, Birmingham, AL 35203Sponsors: Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham, Central Alabama Pride Inc., Tech Equals, Innovation Depot, LunarLab, TechBirmingham, Founders PlaygroundCost: Free, with complimentary meals provided, including coffee, lunch, snacks, and happy hour beverages (non-alcoholic options available).Sponsorship Opportunities:The Rainbow Ventures Summit is actively seeking sponsors dedicated to advancing diversity and inclusivity in the business community. Interested sponsors can contact techequalsadmin@techbirmingham.com for more information.For further details or to register, please visit https://www.rainbowventuressummit.com Join us on February 22, 2025, at Innovation Depot as we celebrate diversity, empower LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, and fuel innovation in Alabama's business ecosystem.CONTACT:Tech Equals Board MembersEmail: techequalsadmin@techbirmingham.comAbout Tech Equals:The purpose of Tech Equals is to provide visibility and voice to the LGBTQ members of central Alabama's tech community. To do this, the organization will aim to provide resources, support, and professional networking in a safe and affirming environment. In addition, this group will spearhead larger community efforts around the issues that most impact LGBTQ members by leading public discussions and forums, being involved in citywide inclusivity efforts, and serving as our tech community's proponent for LGBTQ-inclusive, statewide non-discrimination laws.Tech Equals' vision is to become Alabama's leading professional organization for LGBTQ visibility, inclusivity, and advocacy in the technology and tech-adjacent community. Tech Equals is a partner affinity group of TechBirmingham.About The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham:The Community Foundation was founded in 1959 by a group of generous, dedicated leaders, and though the issues facing our community change over time, our commitment remains the same. We are here to empower people, ignite passion, and pursue our vision of a brighter future and a Greater Birmingham. The Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham was built on, and continues to thrive on, the idea that together, we have the power to create transformational change. We work every day to take on the fundamental issues that challenge the growth and success of the people in our communities, supporting those in need in our five-county region and supporting those who support others.About LunarLab:LunarLab is a product strategy and design studio based in Birmingham, Alabama. With decades of experience, they help companies of all sizes turn their biggest software challenges into their proudest achievements. Their core service offerings include product strategy, UX and UI design, project management, and user research. As a woman-owned small business and a Certified B Corporations, they're also invested in ensuring that their work achieves positive social and environmental impact. Learn more at www.lunarlab.io Central Alabama Pride, Inc. (CAP) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization committed to spreading the message of equality each year with the production of our LGBT Pride events which also brings together all Alabama citizens. We also support HIV/AIDS service organizations throughout the year such as Birmingham AIDS Outreach, AIDS Alabama, Magic City Wellness Center and Acceptance Center.CAP is directed by an unpaid, volunteer Board of Directors. Board Members take on the responsibility for directing and overseeing the production of PRIDE each year. Whether as a Committee Chair or as a committee member, they are assisted by numerous event volunteers who are a valued and crucial piece of PRIDE.Our events draw an estimated 40,000+ attendees, and we’re showing continued growth with each passing year. PrideFest is a free, outdoor festival that brings together the LGBT community with food, music, and live entertainment for an all-day and evening event. This event is the highlight of a week-long series of events in June that includes the Pride Parade. It is by far the largest Pride event held in the state.About The Founders Playground LLC:The Founders Playground LLC, founded in 2023, is a management consulting and Entrepreneurial Support Organization (ESO) rogrammatic support provider dedicated to advancing economic development through innovative, inclusive practices. Offering services like entrepreneurial program development, technical assistance, grant writing, and accelerator implementation, the firm empowers startups and small businesses. Guided by values of courage, accessibility, and belonging, The Founders Playground partners with organizations to make entrepreneurship accessible and impactful.About Innovation Depot:Our vision is for Innovation Depot to be recognized as one of the best incubators in the country, where entrepreneurs pursue their startup dreams, build dynamic teams, and contribute to the growth of Birmingham. We aim to be the go-to destination for every tech enthusiast in the city, fostering a vibrant community of founders, startup employees, investors, and supporters. We want our building to feel like home, a place where countless hours are spent turning ideas into reality, and where everyone feels welcomed and valued.

