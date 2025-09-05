VoDaVi Technologies Awarded New 5-Year MHEC Contract for Network Infrastructure and Management

Chris Friel, Founder and CEO of VoDaVi Technologies, LLC

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VoDaVi Technologies (VoDaVi), a leading provider of IT and managed technology solutions throughout New England, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a new 5-year contract under the Massachusetts Higher Education Consortium (MHEC) Contract MC02-F14 – Network Infrastructure and Management.

This contract, effective September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030, enables VoDaVi to continue delivering innovative, secure, and cost-effective solutions to educational institutions, municipalities, and non-profit organizations across the region.

“We are honored to be selected once again as a trusted partner through MHEC,” said Christopher Friel, President and CEO. “This 5-year contract underscores our commitment to providing exceptional technology services, from network infrastructure and cybersecurity to managed IT and voice solutions, helping our clients stay connected, secure, and future-ready.”

As part of the MC02-F14 award, VoDaVi will offer a full suite of technology solutions, including:

• Network Equipment and Software

• Connectivity and Bandwidth Services

• Conferencing and Collaboration Services

• Voice Services

• Managed IT and Support Services

Exclusive Discounts for MHEC Members

VoDaVi is pleased to extend exclusive discounts to all MHEC members, faculty, and staff under this new agreement. These special pricing opportunities are designed to provide additional value and savings on eligible products and services. MHEC members are encouraged to contact VoDaVi directly to learn more about the discounts available.

With this award, VoDaVi reaffirms its mission to deliver high-quality, customer-focused technology services that empower organizations across New England.



Legal Disclaimer:

