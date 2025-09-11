This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – September 11, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• New Partnership to Drive Adoption of Steel-Timber Hybrid Structural Solutions in Canada• Key Highlights from the 11th Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas• Optimizing Construction Processes with the Right Technology• Job satisfaction starts with the culture• Building Transformations Announces Exceptional Speaker Lineup for the Toronto Summit• Minto Group Reinforces Leadership in Sustainable Real Estate with Latest Report• Fill the Truck: Aire One KW Expands Food Drive to Support Families Year-Round• To synchronize exchanges between its teams and worksites, TBC Construction turned to Procore• Resilience and Kindness: One Remarkable Journey to Leadership at PCL• Keep Your WALKING FLOORSystem Running Safely with This Pre-Trip Check• Ontario Builder Fined $75K and Ordered $130K Restitution for Illegal Homebuilding• Split Lake Wildfire Footage Proves Power of Fire-Resilient Construction• CMHC Report Shows Regional Divide in Housing Starts Across Major Canadian Cities• Kevric Founder Richard Hylands Joins QuadReal’s Leadership Team• Oxford Properties Names Eric Plesman President & CEO in Leadership Transition• Calgary Construction Association Unveils 2025 Election Platform for City’s Future• Guidebook: How Forward-Thinking MEPs are Transforming Construction Workflows• Building Ontario’s Future Requires Responsible Access to Stone, Sand, and Gravel Stay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

