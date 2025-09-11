PAUL O'MAHONY RECENTLY SELECTED AS TOP SELF MASTERY & INSPIRATIONAL EXPERT OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Paul O'Mahony will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul O'Mahony, "Mr. RETHINK," was recently selected as Top Self Mastery & Inspirational Expert of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.Paul O’Mahony is a serial entrepreneur, and nine-time bestselling author whose work has been featured in Forbes, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal and The Independent. He is the founder of Rethink Academy, the world’s leading educator for online entrepreneurs of all ages with over one million students in 90 countries.With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Paul O'Mahony has firmly established himself as a leading authority in entrepreneurship, leadership, and personal development. Through this academy, he delivers easy-to-follow, step-by-step courses, workshops, and coaching programs designed to help individuals build and sustain consistent online income.A world leader in habit-building and self-mastery, Paul is recognized as the ultimate "guinea pig” for life mastery habits for his record-breaking daily streaks — including jogging daily for ten years, living sugar-free for five years among many others. His R.E.T.H.I.N.K. productivity and habits system empowers people to create extraordinary results by mastering their mindset, habits and use of a.i. and digital tools. Paul leads by example, living out the principles he teaches and inspiring others to rethink what's possible.He also founded FUNancial Freedom, an education virtual reality based platform teaching children and teenagers essential skills in money, mindset, and entrepreneurship. He is inspiring children as young as six years of age to be empowered in area often neglected in traditional schooling.His areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, online entrepreneurship, inspirational leadership, self-mastery, productivity systems, and financial education. Widely recognized as a highly engaging keynote speaker, Paul has shared the stage with some of the world's most influential thought leaders, including Richard Branson, Bill Clinton, Mel Robbins, Robert Kiyosaki, Tony Robbins and Deepak Chopra.Before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey, Paul earned an extensive and diverse educational background. He holds diplomas in Chemical Engineering and Project Management, a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biochemistry, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA). Additionally, he has achieved professional credentials as a Qualified Financial Advisor (QFA) and Project Management Professional (PMP).Throughout his illustrious career, Paul O'Mahony has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Mr. O'Mahony will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for his selection as Top Self Mastery & Inspirational Expert of the Year.In addition to his successful career, Paul is a nine-time bestselling author, best known for his works Rethink Time Management, Rethink Planner, and Rethink Social Media, which have collectively sold over 100,000 copies.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Paul O'Mahony for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Paul is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Paul attributes his success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, He hopes to inspire others to get into thefield.For more information, please visit: rethinkacademy.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. 