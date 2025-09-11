Submit Release
Income Eligibility Guidelines Announced for Child and Adult Care Food Program

BALTIMORE (September 11, 2025) – Today, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announced the updated income eligibility guidelines for participation in free and reduced-price meals through the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by MSDE.

The program provides nutritious meals and snacks for qualifying participants attending day care facilities and family childcare homes at no charge. 

Reimbursement is based on household income information submitted on the CACFP Meal Benefit application. 

Eligibility for free meals extends to foster children, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) recipients, or enrolled in Head Start. Adult day care participants who are members of SNAP households or who receive Supplemental Security Income or Medicaid are also eligible for free meals.

The full chart of income thresholds by household size is available below. For information about CACFP and participating agencies in Maryland, contact the MSDE Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs at 410-767-0219. 

Income Eligibility Guidelines — Free Meals

Household Size Yearly Monthly Twice / Month Every 2 Weeks Weekly
1 $20,345 $1,696 $848 $783 $392
2 $27,495 $2,292 $1,146 $1,058 $529
3 $34,645 $2,888 $1,444 $1,333 $667
4 $41,795 $3,483 $1,742 $1,608 $804
5 $48,945 $4,079 $2,040 $1,883 $942
6 $56,095 $4,675 $2,338 $2,158 $1,079
7 $63,245 $5,271 $2,636 $2,433 $1,217
8 $70,395 $5,867 $2,934 $2,708 $1,354
For each additional family member, add… $7,150 $596 $298 $275 $138

Income Eligibility Guidelines — Reduced-Price Meals

Household Size Yearly Monthly Twice / Month Every 2 Weeks Weekly
1 $28,953 $2,413 $1,207 $1,114 $557
2 $39,128 $3,261 $1,631 $1,505 $753
3 $49,303 $4,109 $2,055 $1,897 $949
4 $59,478 $4,957 $2,479 $2,288 $1,144
5 $69,653 $5,805 $2,903 $2,679 $1,340
6 $79,828 $6,653 $3,327 $3,071 $1,536
7 $90,003 $7,501 $3,751 $3,462 $1,731
8 $100,178 $8,349 $4,175 $3,853 $1,927
For each additional family member, add… $10,175 $848 $424 $392 $196

 

