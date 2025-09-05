Finalists Announced for 2026 Maryland Teacher of the Year

September 5, 2025

BALTIMORE (September 5, 2025) – Today, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and Maryland State Board of Education announced the seven local school system finalists for 2026 Maryland Teacher of the Year.

The finalists are Jacqueline Sanderson, Anne Arundel County Public Schools; Jevons Liu, Baltimore City Public Schools; ALonna Soward-Puryear, Frederick County Public Schools; Natalie Pretzello, Howard County Public School System; Marcie Mamas, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools; Emma Cohn Matthews, Wicomico County Public Schools; and Phillip Cropper, Worcester County Public Schools. The Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced during a gala reception and dinner at Martin’s Valley Mansion in Hunt Valley on Friday, September 26.

“Each of our finalists represents the very best of Maryland educators,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “Their dedication, creativity, and leadership are shaping the future of our students and communities. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to these outstanding educators and thank them for their commitment to excellence in education.”

“Our Maryland Teacher of the Year finalists are mentors, innovators, and advocates for student success,” said Dr. Joshua L. Michael, State Board of Education President. “The State Board is proud to honor their achievements and celebrate their inspirational impact in classrooms across Maryland.”

The Maryland Teacher of the Year will compete for the National Teacher of the Year Award, to be announced in April, and spend the 2025-2026 school year as a speaker and advisor on statewide education issues.

The finalists were selected from 24 local school system teachers of the year. The selection panel consisted of leaders from key Maryland educational organizations representing principals, teachers, school boards, labor partners, and families. Finalists were evaluated against rigorous criteria that included student achievement, teaching philosophy, academic results, community involvement, and knowledge of educational issues.

For over 30 years, Maryland has participated in the National Teacher of the Year Program. Since 2006, three Maryland educators have been honored with the National Teacher of the Year award. Maryland Teacher of the Year Program sponsors include McDonald’s Family Restaurants of Baltimore, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NTA Life, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Maryland Public Television, and Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

Additional information on the 2026 Maryland Teacher of the Year finalists:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools – Jacqueline Sanderson, Belle Grove Elementary School

Jacqueline Sanderson, a National Board Certified English Language Development teacher, leads district-wide curriculum initiatives. She has launched programs that support multilingual students and strengthen school-family partnerships. Sanderson is a Maryland Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) member.

Baltimore City Public Schools – Jevons Liu, Academy for College and Career Exploration

Jevons Liu, a National Board Certified special education and mathematics teacher, mentors educators statewide. Liu leads staff wellness and oversees academics for student-athletes. A Grosvenor Teacher Fellow with the National Geographic Society and Lindblad Expeditions, he also serves on the Maryland Teacher Advisory Council and co-chairs the Maryland Blueprint Pillar 5 Advisory Committee.

Frederick County Public Schools – ALonna Soward-Puryear, Monocacy Elementary School

ALonna Soward-Puryear, a fourth-grade teacher, mentors novice educators and actively contributes to the School Improvement Team, STEM Team, and Systemic Blueprint Team. She has served as coordinator for summer programs designed to support prekindergarten/kindergarten readiness, and address pandemic-related learning loss. Soward-Puryear is a participant in the district’s Vanguard teacher leadership program.

Howard County Public School System – Natalie Pretzello, Hammond Middle School

Natalie Pretzello is the Hammond Middle School band director and a National Board Certified Teacher. She also serves as co-director of the school system’s Middle School Gifted & Talented (GT) Symphonic Band and the percussion coordinator for the Elementary School GT Bands. She leads professional development, mentors new teachers, sponsors extracurriculars, and serves statewide as a guest conductor and consultant.

Queen Anne’s County Public Schools – Marcie Mamas, Kent Island High School

Marcie Mamas, a Business Teacher in the Kent Island High School Career and Technical Education Department, has taught business, marketing and related courses for 30 years. Prior to joining Kent Island High School, she taught at Chestertown Middle School. A past Maryland Business Teacher of the Year and school leader, she has chaired key committees and shaped school improvement efforts.

Wicomico County Public Schools – Emma Cohn Matthews, Wicomico High School

Emma Cohn Matthews teaches English at Wicomico High School, where she also chairs the Positive Behavior Interventions and Support (PBIS) program and English and World Language departments. She also serves as Gender and Sexuality Alliance advisor, an afterschool tutor, and mentor to pre-service teacher candidates. She is completing National Board Certification.

Worcester County Public Schools – Phillip Cropper, Worcester Technical High School

Phillip Cropper has led the Worcester Technical High School Culinary Arts program since 2012. He was recently named the 2025 James H. Maynard National Teacher of the Year and holds the 2024 SkillsUSA Maryland Advisor of the Year title. Cropper serves on multiple industry boards and has extensive experience as an Executive Chef and Pastry Chef.

