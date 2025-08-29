New Income Guidelines Announced for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals

August 29, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MEDIA CONTACT:

Raven Hill, 410-767-0486

raven.hill@maryland.gov

BALTIMORE (August 29, 2025) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) recently announced updates to Income Eligibility Guidelines (IEGs) for free and reduced-price school meals. The guidelines, updated annually by the federal government, were adopted by MSDE through June 30, 2026.

Eligibility is typically determined based on household size and income. For example, a child from a family of four qualifies for free school meals if their household’s annual income is at or below $41,795. If the family’s income falls between $41,796 and $59,478, the child becomes eligible for reduced-price meals.

Application process highlights:

Make sure to submit complete applications in full. Incomplete applications cannot be processed.

Following a review, schools will notify households about their children’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meals. In cases where there are concerns or disagreements, families can request clarification from school officials, appeal the decision, or request a hearing with school district administrators.

Certain groups of children, such as those enrolled in Head Start, Even Start, certified as homeless, migrant, runaway, foster children, or living in households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) benefits, automatically qualify for free meals and do not need to submit an application.

Families are encouraged to reapply at any time during the school year if there are any changes in household size, employment, income, or if their household becomes eligible for SNAP or TCA.

School meal programs are overseen by MSDE and adhere to nutrition standards set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). State funding through the Maryland Cares for Kids Act covers the cost of reduced-price meals.

Adjustments to the IEGs are carried out annually by USDA to directly benefit children who are most in need. The IEGs were established by multiplying the 2025 federal income poverty guidelines by 130% to determine the household income levels for free meal eligibility, and by 185% for reduced-price meal eligibility. U.S. citizenship is not a requirement to apply.

For additional information, visit www.eatsmartmaryland.org or contact the Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs at 410-767-0219.

Free Meals

Household Size Annual Monthly Twice per Month Every Two Weeks Weekly 1 $20,345 $1,696 $848 $783 $392 2 $27,495 $2,292 $1,146 $1,058 $529 3 $34,645 $2,888 $1,444 $1,333 $667 4 $41,795 $3,483 $1,742 $1,608 $804 5 $48,945 $4,079 $2,040 $1,883 $942 6 $56,095 $4,675 $2,338 $2,158 $1,079 7 $63,245 $5,271 $2,636 $2,433 $1,217 8 $70,395 $5,867 $2,934 $2,708 $1,354 For each additional family member add… $7,150 $596 $298 $275 $138

Reduced-Price Meals