Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Grand Rapids.The location, owned and operated by Joe Gugino, officially began serving the community on September 8, 2025. Joe is a Doctor of Physical Therapy with more than a decade of experience in home health, where he helped patients regain independence after illness, surgery, or injury. He also holds an MBA in strategy and innovation, blending clinical expertise with business skills to improve healthcare operations and quality of care. This background gives him a strong understanding of seniors’ needs, and the systems required to deliver reliable care. Through Senior Helpers of Grand Rapids, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“After years in home health, I’ve seen how much seniors value staying safe and independent at home. Senior Helpers combines that experience with a proven system to give families in West Michigan reliable care and peace of mind.” – Joe GuginoSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Family and community are central to Joe’s life, and he and his wife are raising their young son with a shared commitment to helping people live fuller, more independent lives. His years in home health taught him that seniors value not only quality care but also the trust and continuity that allows them to feel safe at home. These experiences inspired him to bring Senior Helpers back to Grand Rapids so families in his community can access high-quality, compassionate care.“My vision is to raise the standard of senior care in Grand Rapids. I believe the best care begins with listening, connection, and respect. By building a strong and compassionate team, we can provide support that goes beyond basic care.” – Joe GuginoSenior Helpers of Grand Rapids offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Joe Gugino is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “His passion for helping seniors maintain independence, makes him the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see their business thrive and more Grand Rapids residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Grand Rapids is located at 4403 Cascade Rd SE Suite 5, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.To contact the office, call (616) 805-8553 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/mi/grand-rapids/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

