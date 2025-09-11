NISHA CLINKSCALE SELECTED AS TOP ENTREPRENEUR OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Nisha Clinkscale will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nisha Clinkscale, Owner and Founder of Heavenly Ink Credentialing Inc., was recently selected as Top Entrepreneur of The Decade In Healthcare for 2025, awarded by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a prestigious honor, and each year, only one business leader is selected for this distinction. Nisha is celebrated for her exceptional career in the healthcare industry for over a decade. Her dedication, creativity, and outstanding contributions to the field have earned her this well-deserved recognition. IAOTP is proud to honor Nisha Clinkscale at their Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.With over 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Ms. Clinkscale is a Certified Professional Coder (CPC, CPCO, CPMA, CPB) through the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC). She is also an active member of the National Association of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS). Throughout her career, Nisha has held leadership roles in behavioral health, family medicine, and audiology, where she was responsible for credentialing physicians. In 2020, she founded Heavenly Ink Credentialing, Inc., a company specializing in medical credentialing and CAQH services, focusing on delivering high-quality and accurate solutions.On her website she offers an E-guide which is a free downloadable guide, and they can purchase the course to help aid with the guide, along with valuable forms that will be needed to help them navigate the business. She also offers one on one consultations to help navigate how to apply with the insurance carriers. They can schedule a booking call on the website.With over 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Nisha Clinkscale is a Certified Professional Coder (CPC, CPCO, CPMA, CPB) through the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC) and an active member of the National Association of Medical Staff Services (NAMSS). She has held leadership roles in behavioral health, family medicine, and audiology, where she managed physician credentialing.As the first Black woman to own a credentialing company on the Gulf Coast, she has made a significant impact in the industry. She also authored a comprehensive credentialing guide designed to help providers launch their own businesses and created a 5 Day Challenge to help anyone who is interested in opening their own credentialing company which can be found on their website.Before founding her company, Nisha served as Billing and Credentialing Manager for MHS, LLC (2018–2019) and as a KAFB coder (2017–2022), gaining extensive expertise that continues to shape her work today.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Clinkscale earned her medical billing and coding diploma from Virginia College in 2011.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Clinkscale has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was awarded Top Entrepreneur in Health Care of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and featured on the Nashville Billboard. This year, she will grace the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year. This year she was featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, Nisha will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year and her most recent honor as Top Entrepreneur of The Decade In Healthcare.Additionally, Ms. Clinkscale has received notable recognition for her work, including being named a Marquis Who’s Who Top Business Owner and, in 2023, honored by the Worldwide Women’s Association for her contributions to credentialing in North America. Her company, Heavenly Ink Credentialing, Inc., has also been celebrated as one of the 100 Best Businesses on the Gulf Coast in both 2022 and 2024.Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Clinkscale has been an active member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce since 2020. She also served for three years as Vice President of her local chapter of the AAPC, the nation’s most extensive medical coding training and certification association.Looking back, Ms. Clinkscale attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information, please visit: https://www.heavenlyinkcredentialing.com/ Heavenly Ink Credentialing, LLC, 102 Ruby Drive, Gulfport, MS 39503About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.