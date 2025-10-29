RENEE CARBONE FLEMING SELECTED TO BE INDUCTED INTO BOMBSHELL BOSS BABES BY IAOTP

Renee Carbone Fleming will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renee Carbone Fleming, Founder of Badass Queen & Sparkle Queen, was recently selected for induction into IAOTP's Bombshell Boss Babes for 2026, recognizing her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. Bombshell Boss Babes is a distinguished accolade presented to successful women who have demonstrated a global impact in their male-dominated industries. These women thrive on the success of others and empower and mentor other women. In addition to their humility and inspirational nature, these women are also philanthropic and active in their communities. Renee Carbone Fleming has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has impacted her industry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Renee Carbone Fleming will accept this award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York, December 2026. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith years of experience leading a multi-million-dollar sales organization, Renee Carbone Fleming has established herself as a powerhouse in personal branding and digital marketing. She is also the CEO of the Badass Queen Personal Branding & Media Agency, where she and her team help women elevate their visibility, amplify their influence, and build profitable, unforgettable brands. ’A dynamic and results-driven entrepreneur, she has mastered the art of visibility, influence, and authenticity, skills that have become the foundation of her thriving brand empire.As the unapologetic force behind The Badass Queen and Sparkle Queen brands, Renee is redefining how women over 40 approach business, wealth-building, and personal empowerment in the digital age. She combines strategic expertise with fierce confidence, proving that reinvention has no expiration date.A celebrated Personal Branding & Digital Marketing Expert and host of The Unapologetically Badass Podcast, Renee inspires women to reclaim their power, embrace their individuality, and turn their passions into profit. Her message is clear: confidence and strategy are the ultimate combination for success.Through her hands-on coaching programs, in-depth training guides, and a vibrant community of ambitious women, Renee teaches her clients how to scale their businesses, elevate their brands, and thrive online with purpose and authenticity.Whether she’s speaking to an audience, recording her next podcast episode, or mentoring one-on-one, Renee Carbone Fleming continues to empower women to step boldly into their next chapter—unapologetically and on their own terms.Renee's comprehensive offerings include step-by-step guides on personal branding, social media mastery, digital marketing essentials, private and group coaching programs, and leadership in influencer marketing and direct sales. As an ambassador for Bella Grace and Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski, she teaches women how to integrate branding and social media strategies to excel in influencer marketing and direct sales.In addition, Renee's Badass Queen community provides exclusive networking opportunities, premium swag, and ongoing support to inspire and empower women every step of the way. With virtual events and workshops like "Reel Like a Badass Queen," she offers women the tools to build passive income, stand out in their industries, and thrive without feeling overwhelmed.Throughout her illustrious career, Renee Carbone Fleming has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Earlier in 2025, she was awarded IAOTP's Top Empowerment Coach of the Year. She will be honored for her induction into IAOTP's Bombshell Boss Babes at the Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026.Looking back, Renee Carbone Fleming attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, her “Watch Me” grit, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In the future, she hopes to inspire and help women embrace their inner badass and create the wealth and lifestyle they deserve.For more information, please visit: reneecarbonefleming.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

