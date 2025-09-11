Yellow Ribbon Fund Welcomes EOG Resources as Annual Hero Sponsor

EOG Resources strengthens its support of military families as Yellow Ribbon Fund’s newest Annual Hero Sponsor.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Ribbon Fund Welcomes EOG Resources as a Hero SponsorYellow Ribbon Fund is proud to announce that EOG Resources (EOG) has committed to becoming a Hero Sponsor for 2025, further strengthening its long-standing support of post-9/11 service members and their families. This sponsorship reflects EOG’s deep-rooted dedication to building stronger communities and standing beside the nation’s veterans as they recover and reintegrate after serious injury or illness.EOG’s latest commitment ensures that more military families will have access to critical services, including housing, transportation, caregiver support, and community reintegration programming."We are honored to support Yellow Ribbon Fund and the incredible work they do for our nation’s heroes and their families," said Kim Pinyopusarerk, Manager, Community Relations at EOG Resources. "Giving back to those who’ve served is a responsibility we take to heart, and we’re proud to stand alongside YRF in this mission."This announcement comes as Yellow Ribbon Fund continues its 20th anniversary celebration, marking two decades of standing by wounded veterans and their loved ones. The organization’s impact has been made possible by dedicated partners like EOG Resources, whose generosity and shared values help drive meaningful, lasting change.About Yellow Ribbon FundSince 2005, Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF), a 501(c)(3) veteran service organization, has been committed to supporting post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured service members, along with their caregivers and families, from all branches of the U.S. Military. YRF provides essential programs that address the unique challenges these heroes and their families face following unexpected medical crises. Through our Crossroads Program, we offer no-cost accommodations and transportation while loved ones receive care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.Our Keystone Program, with 11 chapters nationwide, supports families returning home with life skills training, peer support, mental health access, and more.Yellow Ribbon Fund has proudly served over 40,000 service members and continues to assist more than 2,700 individuals annually. With a 90% program ratio, 90 cents of every dollar donated goes directly to our mission of Keeping Military Families Together. Your support helps ensure that our nation’s disabled veterans, their caregivers, and families receive the ongoing care they need on their journey of recovery.Crossroads Program: provides housing and transportation to families of wounded, ill, and injured post 9 /11 service members receiving extended medical care and/or rehabilitation at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland or other local military or Veterans Administration hospitals across the United States. YRF provides free rental cars, hotel stays, and fully furnished apartments to keep families together during extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation. For more information about Yellow Ribbon Fund and how to support its mission, visit www.yellowribbonfund.org About EOG ResourcesEOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com ###

